Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios is through to his sixth career ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal and first in more than four years.

Indian Wells, USA, 17 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has continued his thrilling run at Indian Wells without even needing to take to the court today.

The Australian wildcard advanced to the quarterfinals via a walkover, with No.10 seed Jannik Sinner unable to compete in their scheduled fourth-round match due to illness.

This matches Kyrgios’ career-best result in the Californian desert, having also reached the quarterfinal stage in 2017.

It also marks the 26-year-old’s best run at ATP Masters 1000 level since progressing to the Cincinnati final in August 2017.

Currently ranked No.132, this effort is projected to put Kyrgios on the cusp of a return to the world’s top 100.

World No.4 Rafael Nadal awaits in the quarterfinals, with the Australian Open 2022 champion recording his 18th consecutive win of the season against big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the fourth round today.

Alex de Minaur’s hopes of progressing to a first ATP Masters 1000 singles quarterfinal, however, have been dashed.

World No.20 Taylor Fritz recorded a hard-fought 3-6 6-4 7-6(5) victory against the 23-year-old Australian in their fourth-round showdown today.

Little separated the pair, with Californian local Fritz winning 107 points in total to De Minaur’s 105.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, fourth round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [10] Jannik Sinner (ITA) walkover

[20] Taylor Fritz (USA) d [29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 3-6 6-4 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!