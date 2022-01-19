Australia's John Millman has lost in straight sets to world No.3 Alexander Zverev in the second round at Australian Open 2022.

Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022 | Darren Parkin

Germany’s Alexander Zverev has ended John Millman’s Australian Open 2022 campaign.

The world No.3 recorded a 6-4 6-4 6-0 victory in second-round action at Rod Laver Arena this evening.

Zverev struck 37 winners and saved three break points in a contest that was closer than the third set would reflect.

The match began with three breaks of serve in a row, two of them to the German, as both players struggled to capitalise on a high first-serve percentage.

Millman, for example, landed 10 first serves in his first two service games. Yet only won one of those points.

Both players started to hold serve from that point on, with Zverev’s advantage from early in the set holding sway as he took it 6-4.

The second set saw Zverev break in the opening game, with the only chance he would create for the set. It would be enough though, as he fought off a dogged Millman to take the second 6-4 as well.

Millman had two break points at 2-3 to level things up, but Zverev crunched four first serves in a row to deny him.

With the finish line in sight, Zverev found top gear in the third set. He broke Millman three times in a row to wrap it up victory in less than two hours.

Zverev led their head-to-head record 2-0 coming in, but both of those previous meetings had gone the distance.

The German had prevailed in five sets at Roland Garros in 2019, and again at Cologne in three sets the following year. On both occasions, Millman had come from behind to level the match with his trademark tenacity.

This was Millman’s eighth main draw appearance at the Australian Open, with his best runs being to the third round in 2016 and again in 2020, the latter occasion saw him hold four match points against six-time winner Roger Federer.

Zverev’s quest for a maiden Grand Slam title will continue in the third round, when he takes on qualifier Radu Albot of Moldova.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Alexander Zverev (GER) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-4 6-0

[Q] Radu Albot (MDA) d [WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 7-6(4) 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [Q] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v [10] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [Q] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 women’s singles draw

Women’s singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [30] Camila Giorgi (ITA)



