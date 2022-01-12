Despite some hard-fought three-set battles, it was a tough day for Australian men at AO 2022 qualifying.

Melbourne, Australia, 12 January 2022 | Darren Parkin

It was a tough day for Australian men at Melbourne Park, with six departing Australian Open 2022 Qualifying in the second round.

Dane Sweeny’s run came to an end against Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov in straight sets.

Sweeny was broken early in his clash but battled hard to create chances to level the set back up. He couldn’t quite capitalise as the former junior world No.1 closed it out 6-4.

Sweeney kept fighting and saved a break point with the shot of the match at 1-1 in the second set. A running forehand down the line that rocketed past Skatov for a clean winner.

He saved five break points in that third game of the set, but his luck ran out thereafter, with Skatov breaking twice to seal a strong victory 6-4 6-2.

After a stunning Grand Slam debut in the previous round, Philip Sekulic’s exited to Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko in straight sets.

Sekulic was named the Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards and received a wildcard into qualifying on the back of a strong finish to 2021, when he reached back-to-back finals on the ITF Tour.

Sekulic finished the first set well, having fallen behind a double break but appeared to be struggling physically after a taxing start to the season.

Popko landed the early break and held sway for the remainder of the contest, closing the match out 6-4 6-2.

Max Purcell also suffered a tough defeat to Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (2) 7-6 (8).

Purcell had three break points at 5-5 in the first set, but Lehecka pulled himself out of that hole before winning the first set in a tiebreak.

The Australian had four set points in the second-set tiebreak but couldn’t capitalise in an ultimately frustrating day for the 23-year-old.

“I didn’t think I did too much wrong on those points, he just served big in those moments.” Purcell said post-match.

He now turns his attention to Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles, where he will team with Matthew Ebden again. The pair reached the quarterfinals of the US Open last year.

“I’ve got doubles with Matty Ebden, and after that I’ll head to the ATP 250 in Pune (India) and hopefully a couple of challengers in India as well,” Purcell said.

Rinky Hijikata also fell in the second round of qualifying, succumbing to an ankle injury early in the second set of his clash with Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia Herzegovina.

Hijikata had looked the player most likely to break early in the opening set, but Dzumhur’s defence denied him, before the former world No.23 counter-attacked and broke the Australian at 3-3.

Dzumhur took the first set 6-4 before Hijikata was forced to withdraw at 2-1 in the second after injuring his ankle in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry withheld a spirited fightback from Australian Jason Kubler to prevail in three sets.

Etcheverry had three match points on serve at 7-5 5-3 40-0 before Kubler took nine of the next ten points against his serve, peeling off four games in succession to claim the second set 7-5.

Kubler pounced on second serves and defended with everything as he willed the momentum to swing his way.

The 28-year-old Queenslander had a break point chance early in the third, but Etcheverry steadied and eventually closed it out 7-5 5-7 6-3.

Marc Polmans was the last of the six Australian men in action today, losing a cliffhanger three-set battle with Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Polmans started brilliantly, with strong serving and great groundstrokes as he secured the only break of the first set in the fourth game.

The second set was a complete reversal of fortunes as the veteran Sousa took command of the contest with a near flawless display of tennis.

Polmans found his confidence and range again in the third as the battle tightened up, with Sousa eventually prevailing at his sixth match point opportunity in a marathon 10th game of the set.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

Timofey Skatov (KAZ) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Dmitry Popko (KAZ) d [WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) 6-4 6-2

[18] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) d Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6(2) 7-6(8)

[30] Damir Dzumhur (BOS) d [WC]Rinky Hijikata 6-4 2-1 Ret.

[12] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-5 5-7 6-3

[17] Joao Sousa (POR) d Marc Polmans [AUS] 3-6 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

Edward Winter (AUS) v Jesper De Hong (NED)

Matt Ebden (AUS) v Dominic Stricker (SUI)