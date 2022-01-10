Philip Sekulic kick-starts his Grand Slam career with a stunning win in Australian Open 2022 qualifying, with Max Purcell also a winner today at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia, 10 January 2022 | Tennis Australia

More than 700 rankings places and over a decade of experience separated Philip Sekulic from his first-round match Australian Open 2022 qualifying opponent.

But neither of those facts mattered as the 18-year-old Sekulic secured a comprehensive victory over Matthias Bachinger, a world No.234 from Germany.

Playing his first professional match at this level. Sekulic secured his 6-4 6-3 victory in an hour and 19 minutes.

It follows an impressive end to 2021, in which the Brisbane teenager reached back-to-back finals on the ITF Tour.

He was subsequently named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards.

A wildcard into the Australian Open qualifying event, Sekulic is currently ranked world No.990. The Queenslander will aim to continue his winning form in the second round against Dmitry Popko, a world No.181 from Kazakhstan.

There was also a win today for Max Purcell, who outclassed Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy on the newly minted Kia Arena.

Purcell, who currently holds a world No.176 ranking, required just over 90 minutes to achieve his 6-4 6-2 victory.

He next faces Jiri Lehecka, a world No.141 from the Czech Republic.

Dany Sweeny would also be delighted with his start to Australian Open qualifying, the wildcard recipient claiming a 7-5 6-3 win over world No.166 Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) d Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-4 6-2

[WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) v Matthias Bachinger (GER) 6-4 6-3

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) d Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 7-5 6-3

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 men’s qualifying singles draw