The last remaining Australian contenders at the Melbourne Summer Set were eliminated in semifinal action today.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 January 2022 | tennis.com.au

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1

The winning run of Australian wildcards Destanee Aiava and Lizette Cabrera has ended in the Melbourne Summer Set women’s doubles semifinals.

It was 21-year-old Aiava’s first WTA semifinal appearance, while 24-year-old Cabrera was contesting her fourth career WTA-level semifinal and first in more than three years.

However, the experienced Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini spoiled their dream of advancing to the final.

Errani, a former world No.1-ranked doubles player and a two-time Australian Open champion, and Paolini scored a 6-2 6-4 victory in their semifinal clash.

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Sara Errani (ITA)/Jasmine Paolini (ITA) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #2

Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai have also been beaten in the Melbourne Summer Set doubles semifinals.

Czech Tereza Martincova and Egyptian Mayar Sherif upset the top seeds at Melbourne Park today, scoring a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory.

The US Open 2021 champions had their chances – but only managed to convert one of their six break points in the 89-minute encounter.

Stosur and Zhang now turn their attention to the Sydney Tennis Classic, their final lead-in tournament ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #2

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) d [1] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-6(4) 6-3

> BUY NOW: Melbourne Summer Set tickets