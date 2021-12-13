Sam Stosur, the most decorated player in Australian Tennis Awards history, is a contender this year to win an unprecedented fourth Newcombe Medal.

Australia, 13 December 2021 | tennis.com.au

Sam Stosur won the inaugural Newcombe Medal in 2010 and also claimed the prestigious honour in 2011 and 2012 as well.

The enduring 37-year-old is nominated for the highest individual honour in Australian tennis again in 2021. It is her seventh nomination in total and her first in five years.

“It’s an honour to once again be nominated for the Newcombe Medal,” Stosur said.

“Every year we all put in so much work to be the best we can be, so to have another successful year on court is a great feeling.”

Stosur has been recognised for an outstanding season in doubles, with highlights including title-winning runs at Cincinnati and the US Open alongside China’s Zhang Shuai.

The duo built an impressive 11-match winning streak during this period, which culminated in claiming their second Grand Slam title together.

It was Stosur’s eighth major title in total and remarkably, came 16 years after winning the US Open women’s doubles title for the first time in 2005.

“It’s a little bit of a scary thought,” Stosur admitted of her longevity. “I can’t believe that I’m standing here with this trophy 16 years later.”

Stosur, who is one of only four active players on tour to have won Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, also created history this year when she became the first Australian tennis player to make five Olympic Games appearances.

“It’s super special being able to represent your country in one Olympics, let alone five,” said Stosur of the achievement.

“I feel very, I guess, proud of myself. I can’t believe I’m still going at this point in time … which I didn’t ever think was going to be on the cards.”

In Tokyo, Stosur teamed with Ellen Perez to post her best-ever Olympic result and reach the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

“I’m very fortunate to have had the career that I’ve had and to play for so long.”@bambamsam30 will become the first tennis player to represent Australia in five Olympic Games in Tokyo 👉 https://t.co/ptmmgWPymX#GoAussies #Tokyo2020 #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/zl05lb6zCt — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 24, 2021

Stosur ended her season at the WTA Finals in Mexico last month, making her fifth doubles appearance at the elite year-end championships.

She finished the season ranked world No.16. It is Stosur’s seventh year-end top-20 finish and just her second in the past decade.

“It’s a huge satisfaction to know that all the work you do, day in and day out can still pay off,” said Stosur, who also set an new Australian record for most Grand Slam singles main draw appearances during 2021.

“I’m so thankful to still be out there and competing and to be able to still play the way I am.”

Newcombe Medal

Honour roll Year Winner 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

Stosur is one of four nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2021, the highest individual honour in Australian tennis. She is nominated alongside Dylan Alcott, Ash Barty and John Peers. The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Friday 17 December.

