This week’s social round-up begins with the exciting news that world No.1 Ash Barty is engaged! Congrats to Ash and Garry:

There’s lots of Aussie players feeling the love this week …

Alex de Minaur enjoyed some time off with girlfriend and world No.149-ranked Brit Katie Boulter:

Ajla Tomljanovic has an adorable four-legged companion keeping her spirits high during preseason training:

Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville are counting down the days until their wedding. Dasha’s clearly not stressed though:

Meanwhile, Ash Barty has been named one of the ‘Women of the Year’ in Marie Claire magazine:

A year like no other ✨ @ashbarty shines in the latest edition of @marieclaire, named as one of their ‘Women Of The Year’. Read more: https://t.co/mtOTFNdvzg pic.twitter.com/SYDU2gUkPF — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 23, 2021

Grand Slam champion Dylan Alcott proved he has many talents:

Bowling in a wheelchair – check ☑️ Didn’t even need bowling shoes pic.twitter.com/5qFIzDEd1q — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 21, 2021

Mark Philippoussis walked the red carpet at a movie premiere:

Jaimee Fourlis enjoyed an art adventure:

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow continues to bring smiles to students across Australia:

New racquets and big smiles 🤗 It's all happening as the @ANZ_AU Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow makes it way across Australia 🎾 Read more: https://t.co/mpAmapCdmR pic.twitter.com/T7za05eeIC — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 24, 2021

