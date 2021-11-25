Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
This week’s social round-up begins with the exciting news that world No.1 Ash Barty is engaged! Congrats to Ash and Garry:

There’s lots of Aussie players feeling the love this week …

Alex de Minaur enjoyed some time off with girlfriend and world No.149-ranked Brit Katie Boulter:

Ajla Tomljanovic has an adorable four-legged companion keeping her spirits high during preseason training:

Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville are counting down the days until their wedding. Dasha’s clearly not stressed though:

Meanwhile, Ash Barty has been named one of the ‘Women of the Year’ in Marie Claire magazine:

Grand Slam champion Dylan Alcott proved he has many talents:

Mark Philippoussis walked the red carpet at a movie premiere:

Jaimee Fourlis enjoyed an art adventure:

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow continues to bring smiles to students across Australia:

And ICYMI, here are some of the entries so far in our #WinWithTheWall competition:

Similar

