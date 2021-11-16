Ranking movers: Vukic leads rising Aussies
Australia's Aleksandar Vukic is at a career-high world No.170 in the latest singles rankings.
Australia, 16 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Aleksandar Vukic continues his rise, moving into the No.8 position in the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
The 25-year-old Vukic is currently sitting at a career-high world No.170 and has built a 14-6 win-loss record since September, reaching three semifinals at ATP Challenger level.
Several more Australian players have set new career-highs this week, all boosted by strong recent performances at ITF events. Rinky Hijikata rises 10 spots to world No.367, Dane Sweeny improves 50 places to world No.494 and Li Tu jumps up 98 spots to world No.514.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.34
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.49
|-2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.61
|-2
|John Millman
|No.74
|-4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.77
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.90
|+2
|Alex Bolt
|No.135
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.170
|+2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.171
|+3
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.174
|-13
There has been little change for Australian players at the top of the ATP Tour doubles rankings.
Matthew Christopher Romios takes biggest mover of the week honours, with the 22-year-old improving 66 places to world No.667 after winning an ITF title in Greece.
Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate have also been rewarded for an ITF title-winning run, claiming their second title of the season together in France. The 22-year-old Ellis improves 22 spots to world No.418, while 20-year-old Schoolkate rises 45 places to a career-high world No.502.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.12
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.23
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.33
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.57
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.67
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.84
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.103
|-1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.131
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.187
|0
|John Millman
|No.198
|-1
NOTE: The WTA Tour have not released updated rankings for women’s singles and doubles this week as the WTA Finals are still in progress.
