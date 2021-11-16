Australia's Aleksandar Vukic is at a career-high world No.170 in the latest singles rankings.

Australia, 16 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Aleksandar Vukic continues his rise, moving into the No.8 position in the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 25-year-old Vukic is currently sitting at a career-high world No.170 and has built a 14-6 win-loss record since September, reaching three semifinals at ATP Challenger level.

Several more Australian players have set new career-highs this week, all boosted by strong recent performances at ITF events. Rinky Hijikata rises 10 spots to world No.367, Dane Sweeny improves 50 places to world No.494 and Li Tu jumps up 98 spots to world No.514.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.34 -1 James Duckworth No.49 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.61 -2 John Millman No.74 -4 Jordan Thompson No.77 0 Nick Kyrgios No.90 +2 Alex Bolt No.135 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.170 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.171 +3 Christopher O’Connell No.174 -13

Men’s doubles

There has been little change for Australian players at the top of the ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Matthew Christopher Romios takes biggest mover of the week honours, with the 22-year-old improving 66 places to world No.667 after winning an ITF title in Greece.

Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate have also been rewarded for an ITF title-winning run, claiming their second title of the season together in France. The 22-year-old Ellis improves 22 spots to world No.418, while 20-year-old Schoolkate rises 45 places to a career-high world No.502.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.12 0 Luke Saville No.23 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 Matthew Ebden No.57 0 John-Patrick Smith No.67 0 Matt Reid No.84 -1 Marc Polmans No.103 -1 Alex de Minaur No.131 0 Jordan Thompson No.187 0 John Millman No.198 -1

NOTE: The WTA Tour have not released updated rankings for women’s singles and doubles this week as the WTA Finals are still in progress.

> READ: Stosur finishes season on high at WTA Finals