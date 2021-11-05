Australian captain Alicia Molik is feeling confident ahead of a semifinal showdown with Switzerland at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Prague, Czech Republic, 5 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Captain Alicia Molik believes Australia can progress to the finals at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, declaring she has full confidence in her team ahead of a semifinal showdown with Switzerland tonight.

“It’s going to be tough, but special tennis always comes out in team events when we represent our country,” Molik said. “We can’t wait, what a great opportunity.”

The Australian team has won six of its past seven ties, with the only loss recorded against France in the 2019 final.

“That one really hurt, I felt like we should have beaten France and we didn’t,” admitted Molik.

“We want to be in that position and celebrating like the French team did, that’s our goal here.”

With the competition not played in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Australia has a chance to make consecutive final appearances for the first time since 1979-1980.

The Switzerland team features three top 50-ranked singles players, including world No.17 and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.

However, as Australia proved in a victory against Belgium this week, rankings don’t always matter in the Billie Jean King Cup.

“(We’re) a unified team and one that really feels the passion and encourages each other, as it shows on court,” Molik said.

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP FINALS AUSTRALIA v SWITZERLAND Ajla Tomljanovic

Singles: No.43 Doubles: No.140 Belinda Bencic

Singles: No.17 Doubles: No.155 Storm Sanders

Singles: No.131 Doubles: No.33 Jil Teichmann

Singles: No.39 Doubles: No.106 Ellen Perez

Singles: No.200 Doubles: No.43 Viktorija Golubic

Singles: No.45 Doubles: No.145 Olivia Gadecki

Singles: No.232 Doubles: No.180 Stefanie Voegele

Singles: No.116 Doubles: No.964 Daria Gavrilova

Singles: No.412 Doubles: No.559

Molik is thrilled with the performance of her Australian team so far this week, especially without the experience of Grand Slam champions Ash Barty and Sam Stosur.

“It’s a great opportunity for a lot of our players to step up,” she noted. “(Which) they’ve grabbed with both arms.”

> READ: Determined Tomljanovic excited for semifinal

The former world No.8 is particularly proud of the strong team spirit amongst the Australian team.

“Representing Australia is something that all of our players strive for,” Molik said. “It’s been nice for me to witness the camaraderie between our players – the encouragement, the belief that the playing group all have in each other.

“Our team can carry that confidence now into tomorrow night.”

Australia’s semifinal with Switzerland will be broadcast live on 9Gem in Australia, with coverage beginning from 3am AEDT on Saturday.