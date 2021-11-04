The Australian Billie Jean King Cup team is aiming to defeat Belarus today to seal a place in the competition's semifinals.

Prague, Czech Republic, 4 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australia has its sights set on progressing to the semifinals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague. But to advance to the knockout stage of the prestigious team competition, Australia must first defeat Belarus in its final round-robin match.

“They are tough, but we are familiar with them and I think they’re beatable,” said Australian captain Alicia Molik of facing Belarus.

Victory against Belarus guarantees Australia finishes on top of Group B in the round-robin stages of the competition.

If Belarus wins the tie, a countback will determine which Group B nation progresses to the semifinals.

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP – GROUP B STANDINGS Nation Ties played Ties won Ties lost Matches won Matches lost Belgium 2 1 1 3 3 Australia 1 1 0 2 1 Belarus 1 0 1 1 2

The Australian team scored a stunning 2-1 victory against Belgium earlier this week, with Storm Sanders recording her career-first top-20 singles win against Elise Mertens and Daria Gavrilova upsetting world No.70 Greet Minnen in her first professional match since February.

“I love representing my country, these are the best weeks of the year for me,” said Sanders.

Ajla Tomljanovic sat out the Belgium tie with illness, but Molik hopes the world No.43 will return to the Australian line-up for this must-win clash with Belarus.

“We’ll be carrying in a lot of confidence,” said Molik. “I feel like it’s a really winnable tie for us.”

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP FINALS AUSTRALIA v BELARUS Ajla Tomljanovic

Singles: No.43 Doubles: No.140 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Singles: No.88 Doubles: No.79 Storm Sanders

Singles: No.131 Doubles: No.33 Yuliya Hatouka

Singles: No.192 Doubles: No.495 Ellen Perez

Singles: No.200 Doubles: No.43 Iryna Shymanovich

Singles: No.263 Doubles: No.311 Olivia Gadecki

Singles: No.232 Doubles: No.180 Vera Lapko

Singles: No.356 Doubles: No.238 Daria Gavrilova

Singles: No.412 Doubles: No.559 Lidziya Marozava

Singles: – Doubles: No.90