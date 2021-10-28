Australian duo John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville are through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg this week.

St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

St. Petersburg, Russia

Aussie duo John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville have progressed to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Russia.

They scored a 6-4 7-5 victory against British combination Dominic Inglot and Ken Skupski in opening-round action.

This is 27-year-old Saville’s ninth ATP-level quarterfinal of the season – and fourth alongside Smith. While it is 32-year-old Smith’s 14th tour-level quarterfinal appearance in total for 2021.

Smith and Saville face top seeds and US Open 2021 finalists Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – St. Petersburg

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Dominic Inglot (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v [4] Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [1] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

Vienna, Austria

Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek have extended their current winning streak to six matches.

The recently-crowned Indian Wells champions made a promising start at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna this week, posting a 7-6(3) 7-5 opening-round victory against Austrian Jurgen Melzer and German Alexander Zverev.

Having won 14 of their past 17 matches, the third-seeded Peers and Polasek are eyeing another title-winning run to boost their chances of qualifying for the prestigious ATP Finals next month.

They now face Austrian wildcards Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald for a place in the semifinals.

Aussies in action – Vienna

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Jurgen Melzer (AUT)/Alexander Zverev (GER) 7-6(3) 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [WC] Oliver Marach (AUT)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Ajla Tomljanovic will turn her attention to representing Australia at next week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals after a second-round exit at the Transylvania Open.

Romanian wildcard Jaqueline Cristian scored a 7-6(5) 7-5 victory against the world No.43-ranked Australian in a two-hour and 12-minute battle.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are being in played at Prague from 1-6 November.

Aussies in action – Cluj-Napoca

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) d [5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-5