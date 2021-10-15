James Duckworth: Serving inspiration
In our 'Serving inspiration' series, James Duckworth reflects on playing his childhood idol and how he hopes to inspire others with his perseverance.
Brisbane, Australia, 15 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Resilience and determination can take you to amazing heights, as Australia’s James Duckworth continues to demonstrate.
The 29-year-old has bounced back from multiple surgery setbacks to enjoy a career-best season in 2021. He has scored two top-20 wins, advanced to a first ATP singles final and recently rose to a new career-high ranking at world No.55.
Duckworth knows it is important to never give up on your dreams and hopes others can take inspiration from his example …
I hope a lot of people look to me as someone who has been pretty resilient over the years. I’ve gone through eight surgeries, so I hope that I can inspire people to never give up. Because if you can get through those tough times, I think you appreciate the good times a little bit more also.
When I was growing up, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter were at the top of the game. I remember going to a Davis Cup tie in Sydney when they played Argentina and also going to the Masters Cup in Sydney, when Lleyton and Pat were both playing. I actually went to the match where Lleyton played Pat and he had to win to become world No.1, which he did. That was pretty cool, especially seeing two guys who I really look up to.
My earliest tennis memory is that Masters Cup 2001 match in Sydney between Lleyton and Pat, so I think that would have been it.
I’m really not sure. It probably could have been Lleyton or Pat.
My first year (in 2012) was pretty great. I won a round then I played Janko Tipsarevic, who was No.8 in the world at the time, at Margaret Court Arena. It was a packed house there, which was pretty cool. We were a set all and deep in the third when the whole crowd started singing ‘Old McDonald had a farm’ and everyone was quacking. That was a really cool experience listening to six thousand people quacking.
Obviously playing Lleyton in his last tournament (in 2016) was pretty special too. Even though I lost that one, it was memorable to play at Rod Laver Arena.
First and foremost, the most important thing is to enjoy it. It’s a great game and you can play it for many years. If you’re enjoying it, you’re going to excel a lot more.
Read more in our Serving Inspiration series:
> Astra Sharma
> Ben Weekes
> Luke Saville
> Lizette Cabrera