Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek have finished runner-ups at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

San Diego, USA, 4 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Top seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski have claimed the San Diego doubles title, beating Australian John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek in a hard-fought final.

The British combination scored a 7-6(2) 3-6 [10-5] victory in the championship match at the ATP 250 tournament.

It was Peers’ third tour-level doubles final of the season and first in his new partnership with 36-year-old Polasek. It was his 38th career ATP final in total.

Aussies in action – San Diego

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, final

[1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d [3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 7-6(2) 3-6 [10-5]

Sibiu, Romania

Thanasi Kokkinakis has finished runner-up at an ATP Challenger event in Sibiu.

The 25-year-old Australian had progressed to his second ATP Challenger final of the season, but Italian Stefano Travaglia ended his winning run.

World No.97 Travaglia recorded a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory, saving all six break points he faced in the 99-minute championship match.

Kokkinakis’ now returns to America, where he is set to contest qualifying at Indian Wells this week.

Aussies in action – Sibiu

RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

[1] Stefano Travaglia (ITA) d [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-2