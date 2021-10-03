Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis is finding form in Europe, progressing to his second ATP Challenger final of the season.

Sibiu, Romania, 3 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Thanasi Kokkinakis has advanced to the final at an ATP Challenger in Sibiu.

The 25-year-old Australian lost only four points on serve during a dominant 6-2 6-1 semifinal win against Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler at the clay-court tournament.

The 57-minute victory sets up a final showdown with top-seeded Italian Stefano Travaglia. It will be Kokkinakis’ first career meeting with the world No.97.

This is world No.194 Kokkinakis’ second ATP Challenger final appearance this season, having also won a clay-court event in Italy in May.

The former world No.69 has won 11 of his past 14 matches and is yet to drop a set this week.

Aussies in action – Sibiu

RESULTS

Men’s singles, semifinals

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [6] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, final

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

San Diego, USA

John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have booked their place in the doubles final at an ATP 250 tournament in Diego.

The third-seeded duo recorded a 6-2 6-1 victory against El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the semifinals today.

Peers and Polasek now play top-seeded Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the final, who earlier today scored a 6-4 7-6(3) win against Jordan Thompson and his American partner Jackson Withrow.

Aussies in action – San Diego

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-6(3)

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR)