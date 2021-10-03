Kokkinakis reaches ATP Challenger final in Romania
Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis is finding form in Europe, progressing to his second ATP Challenger final of the season.
Sibiu, Romania, 3 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Thanasi Kokkinakis has advanced to the final at an ATP Challenger in Sibiu.
The 25-year-old Australian lost only four points on serve during a dominant 6-2 6-1 semifinal win against Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler at the clay-court tournament.
The 57-minute victory sets up a final showdown with top-seeded Italian Stefano Travaglia. It will be Kokkinakis’ first career meeting with the world No.97.
This is world No.194 Kokkinakis’ second ATP Challenger final appearance this season, having also won a clay-court event in Italy in May.
The former world No.69 has won 11 of his past 14 matches and is yet to drop a set this week.
Aussies in action – Sibiu
RESULTS
Men’s singles, semifinals
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [6] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-2 6-1
COMING UP
Men’s singles, final
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Stefano Travaglia (ITA)
John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have booked their place in the doubles final at an ATP 250 tournament in Diego.
The third-seeded duo recorded a 6-2 6-1 victory against El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the semifinals today.
Peers and Polasek now play top-seeded Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the final, who earlier today scored a 6-4 7-6(3) win against Jordan Thompson and his American partner Jackson Withrow.
Aussies in action – San Diego
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, semifinals
[1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-6(3)
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-2 6-1
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, final
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR)