Peers and Polasek advance to San Diego doubles semifinals
Australian John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have reached the semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in America.
San Diego, USA, 2 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers
The third-seeded duo recorded a 6-4 6-7(6) [10-7] victory against American combination Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul today.
It is Peers and Polasek’s second consecutive semifinal appearance, having also reached this stage at the US Open last month.
They join Jordan Thompson and his American partner Jackson Withrow in the final four.
Aussies in action – San Diego
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4 6-7(6) [10-7]
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, semifinals
Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR)
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Federico Delbonis (ARG)
The winning run of Australians at the Sofia Open is over.
Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner scored a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament, while American Marcos Giron recorded a 6-4 6-2 win against John Millman.
Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith also lost in the doubles quarterfinals.
Aussies in action – Sofia
RESULTS
Men’s singles, quarterfinals
[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4
Marcos Giron (USA) d [8] John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-2
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
Jonny O’Mara (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 2-6 [10-8]