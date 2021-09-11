Australia's Sam Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai have progressed to the US Open 2021 women's doubles final.

New York, USA, 11 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Thirteen years after her last appearance in a US Open women’s doubles final, Sam Stosur will once again challenge for the title.

The 37-year-old Australian and China’s Zhang Shuai have advanced to the women’s doubles final at this year’s US Open.

The No.14 seeds continued their impressive march through the draw, scoring a 6-2 7-5 victory against American Desirae Krawczyk and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi in the semifinals in New York today.

World No.55 Stosur and world No.27 Zhang combined to hit 26 winners in their 72-minute victory against the No.7 seeds. It is their fifth consecutive win this tournament in straight sets.

It extends Stosur and Zhang’s winning streak to 10 matches in total – and propels the Australian Open 2019 champions into their second Grand Slam final as a team.

This is the ninth women’s doubles final appearance of Stosur’s storied career – and her first at the US Open since a runner-up finish in 2008.

Stosur, who won the US Open 2005 title alongside American Lisa Raymond, becomes only the fourth Australian in the Open era to reach three US Open women’s doubles finals.

It is remarkably 16 years between her first and current US Open women’s doubles finals appearances – doubling Wendy Turnbull’s previous Australian record of eight years.

US Open women’s doubles – Australian finalists in Open era Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975 Judy Dalton 1970, 1971 Kerry Reid 1978 Wendy Turnbull 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1986 Elizabeth Smylie 1987 Hana Mandlikova 1989 Rennae Stubbs 1995, 2001 Sam Stosur 2005, 2008, 2021 Ash Barty 2013, 2018, 2019 Casey Dellacqua 2013, 2015

Note: Bold = Champions

Stosur and Zhang will play No.11-seeded American combination Coco Gauff and Caty McNally in the final.

It is a first Grand Slam final for Gauff, a 17-year-old ranked No.38 in doubles, and McNally, a 19-year-old ranked No.34. They have experienced Grand Slam success as juniors though, claiming the US Open girls’ doubles title together in 2018.

Gauff was a one-year-old when Stosur won her first US Open women’s doubles title, highlighting the Australian’s incredible longevity.

In other US Open action today, Dylan Alcott progressed to the semifinals in the quad wheelchair singles competition with a comprehensive win against American wildcard Bryan Barten. Alcott dropped only a single game, keeping his hopes alive of achieving a Golden Slam.

However, Brit Andy Lapthorne proved too strong for Australia’s Heath Davidson in their quarterfinal clash. The two-time US Open champion scored a straight-sets win.

Alcott and Davidson also teamed up to book their place in the quad wheelchair doubles final, where they’ll face Dutch duo Sam Schroder and Niels Vink in a rematch of last week’s Paralympic Games gold medal match.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [7] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) 6-2 7-5

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d [WC] Bryan Barten (USA) 6-0 6-1

Andy Lapthorne (GBR) d Heath Davidson (AUS) 7-5 6-1

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) d Bryan Barten (USA)/Koji Sugeno (JPN) 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, final

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [11] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Koji Sugeno (JPN)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)