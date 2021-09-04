Australian Alexei Popyrin has fallen just short in his quest to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

New York, USA, 4 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

An exciting new chapter looked set to unfold in Alexei Popyrin’s stunning breakthrough season in New York today – until Brit Dan Evans came roaring back to win from a two-sets-to-love deficit.

The 22-year-old Australian was unable to maintain his early lead in their third-round clash, with No.24-seeded Evans eventually prevailing 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(1) in an enthralling four-hour and three-minute battle.

Popyrin had been aiming to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career and also score back-to-back wins against a seeded opponent at a major tournament for the first time as well.

Instead, he suffered one of the most heart-breaking losses of his Grand Slam career – and the first after leading by two sets.

Popyrin did little wrong, striking 77 winners and serving 18 aces in the high-quality match.

But 31-year-old Evans proved too consistent, hitting 48 winners of his own and committing just eight unforced errors across the five sets. This included only a single unforced error in the high-pressure fifth set.

It is the fourth five-set win of Evans’ career – and the second time the 31-year-old has recovered from a two-set deficit.

Popyrin had been the last remaining Australian in the US Open 2021 men’s singles draw.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[24] Dan Evans (GBR) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(1)

COMING UP

Women’s singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [4] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)