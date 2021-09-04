Dylan Alcott wins a second quad wheelchair singles gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, creating the chance to complete a Golden Slam at the US Open.

Tokyo, Japan, 4 September 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Dylan Alcott insisted he was determined to simply embrace the opportunity to compete in the most important event on the wheelchair tennis calendar.

“I don’t think about getting on the podium, I don’t think about winning medals,” said the Australian. “All I think about is being the best that I can be and enjoying the moment.”

By adding to his gold medal collection with victory over the Netherland’s Sam Schroder in today’s quad wheelchair singles final, an elated Alcott undeniably achieved both objectives.

The world No.1 took one hour and 53 minutes to claim a 7-6(2) 6-1 victory over world No.2 Schroder at Ariake Tennis Park, adding to the victory he also achieved at Rio in 2016.

It was a fourth Paralympic gold medal in total for Alcott, who won gold with the Australian Boomers basketball team at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics and also claimed the Rio 2016 quad doubles title with Heath Davidson.

Alcott becomes the second player to retain a Paralympic gold medal in quad wheelchair singles after Great Britain’s Peter Norfolk, who won back-to-back gold medals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

It also adds to a near-perfect record for Alcott in the 2021 season – the Australian has lost just one match this year, doing so against Schroder in the semifinal of the French Riviera classic.

The 21-year-old Dutch player entered today’s gold medal match with impressive momentum, after combing with Niels Vink to defeat Alcott and Heath Davidson in the quad wheelchair doubles final on Thursday.

Despite dropping serve in a nervous second game in the singles final, Schroder showed early signs of adding to his golden Paralympic milestone.

He claimed an immediate break back and with his winner tally quickly growing, the world No.2 gained another break in the crucial seventh game and served for the set two games later.

But competitive spirit is intrinsic to the 30-year-old Alcott, evidenced by his 14 Grand Slam singles titles.

Three of those victories have been achieved this season, with every major final victory achieved against Schroder.

With the Australian’s cries of “C’mon Dylan” and “great job, Alcott” ringing around the Centre Court, Alcott summoned the necessary intensity.

After breaking the Schroder serve for a second time, he forced a tiebreak. Boosted by superbly placed winners, Alcott played it beautifully, allowing Schroder just two points as he closed out the set in 53 minutes.

Momentum was firmly with the defending champion as claimed a double break of serve to take a 3-0 lead in the second set.

While Schroder wrestled one break back, Alcott’s determination couldn’t be dented; the Australian won three straight games and secured his milestone victory with a backhand winner.

It was one of 35 winners for Alcott, compared to 29 from Schroder. The unforced error count also tipped in favour of the champion, who recorded four less than the Dutch player’s 20.

With victories also secured at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, Alcott now has the opportunity to claim a Golden Slam.

Tomorrow, Alcott will travel to New York to contest the US Open, where he is a two-time champion.

First, though, there was this important milestone to celebrate, Alcott smiling through tears as the Australian national anthem was played during the medal ceremony.