Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson are the Tokyo Paralympic silver medalists, after Sam Schroder and Niels Vink won the quad wheelchair doubles final.

Tokyo, Japan, 2 September 2021 | Vivienne Christie

The Dutch duo were 6-4 6-3 winners at Arieke Tennis Park, completing a perfect Paralympic debut for each player.

Schroder and Vink were a picture of calm in the biggest double match of their respective careers, the Dutch players unruffled by both the occasion and the calibre of their opponents.

Alcott and Davidson were not only defending the gold medal they claimed at Rio 2016, but also hold four Grand Slam titles together – all of them at the Australian Open.

🥈 SILVER MEDAL!🎾 🇦🇺 Aussie Quads Doubles partners @DylanAlcott and @heathdavidson13 have claimed silver after the Dutch pairing of Sam Schroder and Niels Vink were too good in the final 6-4, 6-3. 🔥 #Paralympics https://t.co/aeE1InySM7

— ABC SPORT (@abcsport) September 1, 2021

It was Schroder and Vink, however, who dominated the 44-minute first set, which was interrupted at 3-3 when the roof was closed due to light rain in Tokyo.

They carried that momentum into the second set, gaining a 3-1 lead with a break on the Davidson serve. While the Aussies claimed the break back in the seventh game, Schroder and Vink quickly recovered.

The Dutch players won the last two games to complete their victory in just over two hours, the teenage Vink serving out the important victory.

They finished the match with 15 winners and eight unforced errors, compared to eight winners and 16 errors from the defending champions.

It marks Schroder and Vink’s third win over Alcott and Davidson, the Dutch players now hold a 3-2 winning record against the Australians.

Alcott will have a chance to atone for the loss when he faces Schroder in tomorrow’s quad wheelchair singles final.

It will be his third straight match against Dutch opponents in Tokyo; the Australian earned his place in a second straight final with a three-set semifinal win over Vink yesterday.

Aussies in action – Tokyo Paralympics

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s quad wheelchair doubles final

[2] Sam Schroder/Niels Vink (NED) d [1] Dylan Alcott/Heath Davidson (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s quad wheelchair singles final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)