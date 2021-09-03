Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to the third round in the US Open women's singles competition for the first time in her career.

New York, USA, 3 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has more new career-highs to celebrate, advancing to the third round at the US Open for the first time.

After her stunning Wimbledon quarterfinal breakthrough in July, the 28-year-old Australian is continuing that momentum in New York this week.

The world No.46 scored a 7-6(6) 6-4 win today against No.30-seeded Petra Martic.

Her 98-minute victory against the world No.32-ranked Croatian is her first US Open main draw win against a seeded opponent.

Tomljanovic was forced to fight hard to secure victory, with both players struggling to maintain momentum in a tightly-contested match that ended after 11pm local time.

There were nine breaks of serve throughout the match. Tomljanovic converted five of the six break points she had, while Martic was left ruing missed opportunities after only winning four of her 11.

Martic also served for the opening set twice – but each time, the steely Tomljanovic broke.

Tomljanovic had entered the match with an 0-4 win-loss record in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows, having also made this stage of the tournament in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

But this time, Tomljanovic is moving onto the third round – where she will face fourth seed and recent Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova.

The big-serving Czech owns a 5-1 career record against Tomljanovic, with the Australian’s only win coming in their first career meeting a decade ago.

World No.1 Ash Barty also advanced to the third round today, scoring a straight-sets win against Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

> READ: Barty moves into third round

In men’s singles action, Jordan Thompson suffered a heart-breaking loss after holding two match points against No.21 seed Aslan Karatsev.

While Australian players are shining on the doubles court, with eight recording wins in New York today.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-1 7-5

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [30] Petra Martic (CRO) 7-6(6) 6-4

Men’s singles, second round

[21] Aslan Karatsev (RUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 3-6 3-6 7-5 7-6(9) 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [4] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Men’s singles, third round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [24] Dan Evans (GBR)