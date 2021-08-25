Australia's Astra Sharma is through to the second round in the US Open women's singles qualifying competition in New York.

New York, USA, 25 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Astra Sharma has made a winning start to her US Open 2021 qualifying campaign.

The 25-year-old from Perth scored her first ever singles win at Flushing Meadows today, overcoming Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5 7-6(5).

The first-round battle lasted one hour and 43 minutes – with No.10-seeded Sharma proving clutch under pressure, saving six of the seven break points she faced on serve.

The world No.114 will next face Switzerland’s Susan Bandecchi, a 23-year-old ranked No.225, in the second round.

Sharma is the sole Australian winner so far on day one of US Open qualifying.

Former world No.23 and US Open 2018 quarterfinalist Lesia Tsurenko edged out Ellen Perez 7-5 7-6(2) in a two-hour encounter, while Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova finished strongly to record a 6-4 6-0 win against Arina Rodionova.

Maddison Inglis is scheduled to meet former top 30-ranked Romanian Monica Niculescu later today.

In men’s singles action, Italian Federico Gaio eliminated Australia’s Matt Ebden in three sets.

To qualify and earn a main draw spot, players need to win three qualifying matches this week. If they do, they will join the 11 Australians (seven men and four women) already in the main draw fields for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles qualifying, first round

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 7-5 7-6(5)

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-4 6-0

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 7-5 7-6(2)



Men’s singles qualifying, first round

Federico Gaio (ITA) d Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-4 3-6 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles qualifying, first round

[28] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Monica Niculescu (ROU)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [20] Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Usue Maitane Arconada (USA)

Women’s singles qualifying, second round

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Susan Bandecchi (SUI)

Men’s singles qualifying, first round

[10] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Altug Celikbilek (TUR)

[26] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Ernests Gulbis (LAT)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Bjorn Fratangelo (USA)