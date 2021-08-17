Australia's Alex de Minaur has made a winning start at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in America this week.

Cincinnati, USA, 17 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has snapped a three-match losing streak to advance to the second round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

The No.14-seeded Australian showed his fighting spirit in a 0-6 6-4 6-4 win against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic today.

After being outplayed in the rain-delayed opening set, De Minaur fought back to secure victory in a two-hour and eight-minute battle. He hit eight aces in the match, including four in a tense deciding set.

It is De Minaur’s first singles win since capturing his fifth career ATP singles title at Eastbourne in June.

Since securing his first grass-court singles title, De Minaur had lost in the opening round at Wimbledon, Washington and Toronto.

He was also selected to represent Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July, but was unable to compete after testing positive to COVID-19 shortly before the event.

De Minaur, who is the only Australian representative in the men’s singles draw in Cincinnati this week, plays either Serbian Dusan Lajovic or France’s Gael Monfils in the next round.

Earlier today at the Western & Southern Open, Ellen Perez scored a first-round win in women’s doubles action.

Aussies in action – Cincinnati

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 0-6 6-4 6-4



Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d [7] Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Heather Watson (GBR)



Men’s singles, second round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men’s doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC