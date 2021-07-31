Olympic Games: Ash Barty and John Peers claim bronze medal
Ash Barty and John Peers have won a bronze medal for Australia in the mixed doubles competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ash Barty and John Peers have secured Australia’s first ever medal in an Olympic mixed doubles competition.
The Aussie duo won today’s scheduled bronze-medal play-off at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games via a walkover from Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic.
Djokovic was unable to play the match due to a shoulder injury.
It is Australia’s sixth ever Olympic medal in tennis – and first since Alicia Molik claimed bronze in the women’s singles competition at Athens 2004.
|Olympic Games
Australia’s tennis results
|Team size
|Medals
|Seoul 1988
|6
|Bronze: Elizabeth Smylie/Wendy Turnbull (women’s doubles)
|Barcelona 1992
|7
|Bronze: Nicole Bradtke/Rachel McQuillan (women’s doubles)
|Atlanta 1996
|7
|Gold: Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde (men’s doubles)
|Sydney 2000
|10
|Silver: Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde (men’s doubles)
|Athens 2004
|7
|Bronze: Alicia Molik (women’s singles)
|Beijing 2008
|8
|–
|London 2012
|6
|–
|Rio 2016
|10
|–
|Tokyo 2020
|10
|Bronze: John Peers/Ash Barty (mixed doubles)
