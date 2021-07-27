Australian Jordan Thompson overcomes eighth-seeded South African Lloyd Harris in a three-set battle in the opening round.

Atlanta, USA, 27 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Atlanta, USA

Jordan Thompson has made an impressive start at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta, eliminating eighth seed Lloyd Harris in the opening round.

The 27-year-old Australian scored a 7-6(2) 1-6 6-2 victory against the world No.51-ranked South African.

Thompson hit 10 aces and saved 13 of the 17 break points he faced in the two-hour and 30-minute battle.

It continues an impressive run of form for the world No.63, who has won 12 of his 18 matches since the start of June.

The news isn’t so good for Alexei Popyrin.

American Steve Johnson defeated 21-year-old Popyrin 7-6(4) 6-3 in their first-round clash.

Popyrin has struggled since rising to a career-high ranking of No.61 in May, winning only one of his past nine matches.

Nick Kyrgios plays his first-round doubles match later today.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [8] Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6(2) 1-6 6-2

Steve Johnson (USA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Denis Kudla (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Frederik Nielsen (DEN)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v [3] Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureski (PAK)/Divij Sharan (IND)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)