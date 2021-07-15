Jordan Thompson progresses to the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, while Astra Sharma maintains impressive momentum in Lausanne.

Newport, USA , 15 July 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Newport, USA

Jordan Thompson dropped just two games as he secured a quarterfinal place at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, the Australian overcoming Yuichi Sugita 6-0 6-2 at the grass-court event.

It took Thompson an hour and 18 minutes to overcome his world No.111 opponent and progress to a third ATP-level quarterfinal this year.

The 71st-ranked Sydneysider fired eight aces and defended both breakpoints that he faced.

He next faces Maxime Cressy, a world No.155 American who upset No.2 seed Sam Querrey in three sets.

Thompson also advanced in doubles alongside Portuguese partner Joao Sousa, overcoming French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

Aussies in action – Newport

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-0 6-2

Men’s doubles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) d Sadio Doumia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA) 6-4 6-2



COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) / Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN)

Lausanne, Switzerland

Astra Sharma continued her impressive momentum at the WTA 250 event in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Australian overcoming Kristyna Pliskova 6-2 6-7(4) 6-1.

It was a reversal of the pair’s first-round match at Wimbledon, when the Czech claimed a three-set win.

The Australian fired 10 aces in her latest meeting with Pliskova to set up a meeting with No.5 seed Caroline Garcia.

A qualifier in Lausanne, Sharma is aiming to progress to a third 2021 quarterfinal.

The world No.128 Sharma enjoyed a career breakthrough earlier this year in Charleston, where she defeated Ons Jabeur in the final to lift a WTA trophy for the first time.

Aussies in action – Lausanne

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 6-2 6-7(4) 6-1.



COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) v Alexandra Panova (RUS)/Julia Wachaczyk (GER)

Bastad, Sweden

John Millman has bowed out of the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden, the Australian exiting to Arthur Rinderknech in three sets.

Rinderknech, a French qualifier, required a two hours and 13 minutes to claim a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Millman, who was the tournament’s No.4 seed.

Aussies in action – Bastad

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA d [4] John Millman (AUS) 6-3 3-6 6-3

Prague, Czech Republic

Storm Sanders has progressed to the doubles quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open alongside American partner Asia Muhammad.

It was unfortunately at the expense of another Australian, with the pair overcoming Sam Stosur and Brit Jodie Burrage in three sets.

Sanders will tonight meet Nuria Parrizas Dias in the second round of the singles event after an earlier upset of No.4 seed Marie Bouzkova in three sets.

The 26-year-old Sanders currently sits at a career-high singles ranking of No.141.

Aussies in action – Prague

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6-4 6-4



COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS) v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Women’s doubles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) v Naiktha Bains (GBR)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR)