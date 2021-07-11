London, UK, 11 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian John Peers has fallen just short in his quest to advance to a first Grand Slam mixed doubles final.

Brit Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk scored a hard-fought 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 victory against No.17-seeded Peers and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai in today’s mixed doubles semifinals at the All England Club.

In a battle that lasted two hours and 28 minutes, it was the No.7 seeds who held their nerve under pressure in a tense deciding set. Skupski and Krawczyk scored the only break in the 12th game, claiming Zhang’s serve to secure victory.

Peers, making his 27th career appearance in a Grand Slam mixed doubles draw, matched his career-best result with this semifinal run.

The 32-year-old had been bidding to become the first Australian to advance to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final since Sam Stosur’s title-winning run in 2014 alongside Serbian Nenad Zimonjic.

He also could have become the 16th Australian man to contest a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in the Open era and the first in 17 years – but it wasn’t to be.

There was better news for the other Australians in action today, with Ash Barty winning the ladies’ singles title and Dylan Alcott claiming a second quad wheelchair singles crown.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[7] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d [17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5



Ladies’ singles, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [8] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

Quad wheelchair singles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Sam Schroder (NED) 6-2 6-2