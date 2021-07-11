Peers’ winning Wimbledon run ends in mixed doubles semifinals
Australia's John Peers and China's Zhang Shuai lost a tough three-set battle in the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals.
London, UK, 11 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Australian John Peers has fallen just short in his quest to advance to a first Grand Slam mixed doubles final.
Brit Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk scored a hard-fought 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 victory against No.17-seeded Peers and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai in today’s mixed doubles semifinals at the All England Club.
In a battle that lasted two hours and 28 minutes, it was the No.7 seeds who held their nerve under pressure in a tense deciding set. Skupski and Krawczyk scored the only break in the 12th game, claiming Zhang’s serve to secure victory.
Peers, making his 27th career appearance in a Grand Slam mixed doubles draw, matched his career-best result with this semifinal run.
The 32-year-old had been bidding to become the first Australian to advance to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final since Sam Stosur’s title-winning run in 2014 alongside Serbian Nenad Zimonjic.
He also could have become the 16th Australian man to contest a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in the Open era and the first in 17 years – but it wasn’t to be.
There was better news for the other Australians in action today, with Ash Barty winning the ladies’ singles title and Dylan Alcott claiming a second quad wheelchair singles crown.
Aussies in action – Wimbledon
TODAY’S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, semifinals
[7] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d [17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5
Ladies’ singles, final
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [8] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3
Quad wheelchair singles, final
[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Sam Schroder (NED) 6-2 6-2