Australia's Dylan Alcott has advanced to his second career quad wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

London, UK, 8 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Defending champion Dylan Alcott has made a perfect start to his 2021 singles campaign at Wimbledon.

The world No.1 recorded a 6-2 6-2 win today against long-time rival David Wagner to advance to his 16th career Grand Slam singles final.

Alcott, who claimed the inaugural quad wheelchair singles title at the All England Club in 2019, proved too strong for the 47-year-old American.

The 30-year-old Australian struck 18 winners and recorded zero unforced errors in a dominant opening set, conceding only seven points on serve and not facing a single break point.

Wagner showed his fighting spirit to recover an early break in the second set – but there was no stopping Alcott.

The No.1 seed sealed victory in 73 minutes, finishing the semifinal showdown with 43 winners, 11 aces and just nine unforced errors.

Alcott, who boasts a 13-2 win-loss record in major finals, will face either No.2 seed and last year’s finalist Andy Lapthorne or world No.3 Sam Schroder in the championship match. They play their semifinal later today.

For now, Alcott turns his attention to tomorrow’s quad wheelchair doubles final. The Australian, who is partnering Schroder, is the defending champion and aiming to win his ninth Grand Slam doubles title.

Ash Barty also advanced to a Wimbledon final today, scoring a 6-3 7-6(3) victory in her ladies’ singles semifinal against 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.

BARTY MAGIC 💫@ashbarty secures her spot in the #Wimbledon final, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6(3) She becomes the first Aussie ladies’ singles finalist at the tournament since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980 🇦🇺#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/nswa4cCARw — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 8, 2021

> READ: World No.1s lead Aussie charge on day 10

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d [WC] David Wagner (USA) 6-2 6-2



Ladies’ singles, semifinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [25] Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-3 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v TBC

Ladies’ doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v TBC

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)