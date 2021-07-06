Four Aussie players feature in day eight action at Wimbledon, including Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic in the first all-Australian ladies' singles quarterfinal at the tournament in 41 years.

London, UK, 6 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Only five Australian women have made a Wimbledon singles semifinal in the Open era. There’s guaranteed to be a sixth this year – but, the big question is who?

We’ll find out on day eight at the All England Club, when Australians Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic meet in the quarterfinals.

It is the first all-Australian ladies’ singles quarterfinal at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong Cawley defeated Wendy Turnbull during her title-winning run in 1980.

Wimbledon ladies’ singles

Australian semifinalists – Open era Player Year Judy Dalton 1968, 1971 Margaret Court 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975 Kerry Reid 1974 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980 Jelena Dokic 2000

This is Barty’s fifth career Grand Slam singles quarterfinal appearance and her first at Wimbledon.

“It’s going to be a new situation, a new scenario, one that I’m going to look forward to. I’m going to enjoy it no matter what,” said the world No.1 ahead of her quarterfinal debut at the All England Club.

“I think it’s a stepping stone to what is kind of one of my biggest dreams.”

It is Tomljanovic’s first major quarterfinal. Her previous best Grand Slam result was a fourth-round run at Roland Garros in 2014.

“It is the biggest achievement so far in my career. I’m unbelievably proud of myself that I’m here,” noted the 28-year-old.

Aussies in action:

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Ladies’ singles, quarterfinals, Centre Court, third match (not before 1.30am AEST)

As Barty progressed through the draw at Wimbledon this fortnight, the 25-year-old was pleased to see fellow Aussie Tomljanovic also enjoying a career-best run. “Obviously it’s incredible for Aussie tennis. I was pumped to see Ajla through to the second week here for her first time at Wimbledon,” Barty said. “She’s been knocking on the door for a long time. She’s a great girl, has been playing some great tennis. I was rapt for her.” Now they find themselves facing-off for a semifinal spot and Tomljanovic is excited for the opportunity. “I’m just happy to share the court with Ash,” said the world No.75. “I always talk so highly of her because it’s really what I think. How she goes about everything, I see it as an example.” Tomljanovic is aiming to record her fourth career top-10 win and first since September 2019.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)

Mixed doubles, third round, No.3 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Rodionova is enjoying a career-best Wimbledon mixed doubles run, advancing to the third round for the first time. The crafty 31-year-old, who lists grass as her favourite surface, is now aiming to reach her second career Grand Slam mixed doubles quarterfinal. The world No.82 also made the final eight at this year’s Australian Open. To advance, Rodionova and her No.81-ranked Belarusian partner must defeat world No.9 Melichar and world No.15 Roger-Vasselin.

Philip Sekulic (AUS) v [8] Sean Cuenin (FRA)

Boys’ singles, first round, Court 6, second match

Draws have not been kind to 17-year-old Sekulic in his junior Grand Slam career. The Queensland teen faced the No.1 seed at Roland Garros last month and plays the No.8 seed in his Wimbledon debut. The world No.72 carries momentum into this match, having made the third round as a qualifier at an ITF Junior tournament last week. However, so does 17-year-old Cuenin. The world No.12 was a boys’ singles semifinals at Roland Garros. This delayed match resumes with Cuenin leading 4-3 in the first set.

