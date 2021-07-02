Australia's Nick Kyrgios has recorded a straight-sets win against Italian Gianluca Mager to advance to the third round at Wimbledon.

London, UK, 2 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

For the fifth time in his career, Nick Kyrgios has reached the third round at Wimbledon.

This year’s effort is like no other, however, with the 26-year-old Australian contesting his first overseas tournament in 16 months and making a first competitive appearance since the Australian Open in February.

There’s been no signs of rust though, with Kyrgios serving 29 aces in a 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 victory against Italian Gianluca Mager in second-round action today at the All England Club.

Kyrgios had too much firepower for No.77-ranked Mager, who was looking to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time in his career.

The world No.60-ranked Kyrgios hit a total of 48 winners, and committed just 11 unforced errors, in the one-hour and 50-minute match. He did not face a break point either.

So slick from Nick 💫@NickKyrgios is into the third round – and it's no surprise with shotmaking like this…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bQFPzp2ifo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021

A jovial Kyrgios, who asked a fan where to serve on match point, is the highest-ranked Australian left in the gentlemen’s singles draw.

He joins fellow Aussies Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth in the third round, where he’ll play either No.16-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Gianluca Mager (ITA) 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Kei Nishikori (JPN) 7-5 6-4 5-7 6-3

James Duckworth (AUS) d Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2

[17] Cristian Garin (CHI) d [Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-2 2-6 7-6(5)

[29] Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-2

Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4 6-3

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4 0-6 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [23] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Ladies’ singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

