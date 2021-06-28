After winning his second ATP singles title of the season, Alex de Minaur rises to a new career-high ranking of world No.15.

Australia, 28 June 2021

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur is at a new career-high ranking of No.15 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 22-year-old rises three spots after winning his fifth career title in Eastbourne.

De Minaur becomes the first Australian man to be ranked inside the world’s top 15 in more than three years. The last to do so was Nick Kyrgios in February 2018.

Max Purcell is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 46 places and into the No.12 Australian position at world No.237 following his career-best semifinal run in Eastbourne.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.15 +3 John Millman No.43 0 Nick Kyrgios No.60 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.67 0 Jordan Thompson No.78 -2 James Duckworth No.91 -3 Christopher O’Connell No.130 +1 Alex Bolt No.149 +1 Marc Polmans No.154 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.181 +1

Women’s singles

Ash Barty enters Wimbledon as the world No.1 for the second time in her career. The 25-year-old has a 529-point lead atop of the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Barty has now spent 74 consecutive weeks in the No.1 position, the 11th longest streak in WTA Tour history. Only six players (Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis) have reigned for longer consecutive periods.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.75 -2 Astra Sharma No.127 0 Maddison Inglis No.140 0 Lizette Cabrera No.146 0 Storm Sanders No.147 0 Arina Rodionova No.149 0 Sam Stosur No.166 -15 Priscilla Hon No.175 +1 Ellen Perez No.235 -4

Men’s doubles

John Peers remains Australia’s top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 32-year-old enters Wimbledon in good form, having made the Queen’s Club final and Eastbourne quarterfinals in the past fortnight.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.24 0 Luke Saville No.32 0 Max Purcell No.43 0 Alex de Minaur No.68 0 Matthew Ebden No.70 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.73 +1 Matt Reid No.90 0 Marc Polmans No.101 -1 James Duckworth No.226 -1 Scott Puodziunas No.239 0

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders makes her top-60 debut in the latest WTA doubles rankings, with the 26-year-old improving two places to a career-high of world No.59 this week.

Sanders is set to make her third Wimbledon doubles appearance, where she is partnering American Caroline Dolehide.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.31 -1 Ellen Perez No.50 -1 Storm Sanders No.59 +2 Arina Rodionova No.82 0 Sam Stosur No.87 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.117 -2 Astra Sharma No.127 -1 Monique Adamczak No.129 +1 Alison Bai No.184 0 Lizette Cabrera No.188 +1

