Astra Sharma, Priscilla Hon, Christopher O'Connell and Marc Polmans are all one win away from earning a coveted main draw spot at Wimbledon 2021.

London, UK, 24 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players continue to shine at the Wimbledon 2021 qualifying competitions, with seven scoring wins on day three.

Four players – Marc Polmans, Chris O’Connell, Priscilla Hon and Astra Sharma – have booked their spots in the final qualifying round. This is a career-best result for all at the tournament and means they only need one more win to earn a coveted main draw spot at Wimbledon 2021.

Polmans is yet to lose a set this week, with the 24-year-old scoring a 7-6(8) 6-2 win against British wildcard Felix Gill in the second round.

O’Connell has shown plenty of fight to keep his qualifying hopes alive. The No.16 seed posted a 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 second-round victory today against experienced Belgian Ruben Bemelmans, who has previously qualified at Wimbledon on six occasions.

Hon hit 12 aces and 33 winners to continue her impressive march through the draw, proving to have too much firepower in a 6-3 6-2 victory against No.26 seed Kamilla Rakhimova.

When the girl I play goes on a toilet break. Wanted to hit a few serves while I waited instead just did some ball fed with the ball kid lol pic.twitter.com/9iO7Yj1cDl — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) June 23, 2021

While in the last match of the day, Astra Sharma posted a hard-fought 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 win over Slovakian Kristina Kucova. The 25-year-old hit 41 winners in the two-hour and 24-minute clash.

Maddison Inglis, Bernard Tomic and Matt Ebden all lost their second-round matches.

In first-round action, Storm Sanders saved a match point in a steely 3-6 7-6(2) 6-1 victory against third-seeded Italian Sara Errani. The 26-year-old hit 41 winners to defeat the former world No.5 in a two-hour battle.

Arina Rodionova continued her stellar form, dropping only three games in a 56-minute demolition of Italian Guilia Gatto-Monticone, while Ellen Perez hit 33 winners in a 7-5 7-5 win against Switzerland’s Leonie Kung.

Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava were beaten in their first-round matches.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS) d [3] Sara Errani (ITA) 3-6 7-6(2) 6-1

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) 6-3 6-0

Ellen Perez (AUS) d Leonie Kung (SUI) 7-5 7-5

Elitsa Kostova (BUL) d Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-4 7-5

[WC] Katie Swan (GBR) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round

[19] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Kristina Kucova (SVK) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [26] Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-3 6-2

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) d [28] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 7-6(0) 6-7(4) 6-1

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round

[16] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5

[32] Marc Polmans (AUS) d [WC] Felix Gill (GBR) 7-6(8) 6-2

[10] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) d Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-4 6-1

[WC] Arthur Fery (GBR) d Matt Ebden (AUS) 6-3 6-7(3) 7-5

COMING UP

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS) v Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [32] Magdalena Frech (POL)

Ellen Perez (AUS) v Julia Grabher (AUT)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, final round

[19] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [16] Claire Liu (USA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [4] Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, final round

[16] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [27] Tomas Machac (CZE)

[32] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)



> READ: Max Purcell scores first top-20 win at Eastbourne