Aussie hopes Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell and Luke Saville have all lost first-round matches in Switzerland.

Geneva, Switzerland, 18 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

It has been a tough start for the Aussies at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva this week.

Jordan Thompson lost his opening round singles match, beaten by Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4.

Max Purcell and Luke Saville were also beaten in first round men’s doubles action, with Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez recording a 7-6(3) 7-6(2) victory.

It leaves John Peers, who is playing doubles with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, as the last remaining Australian at the event.

Aussies in action – Geneva

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Pablo Andujar (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-0 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Rain prevented Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic from playing her opening match at a WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade.

Tomljanovic’s meeting with Serbian wildcard Ivana Jorovic has rescheduled for tonight.

Aussies in action – Belgrade

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Ivana Jorovic (SRB)