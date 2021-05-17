Ajla Tomljanovic is one of several Australian players to record ranking improvements this week.

Australia, 17 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders are the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, both improving four places this week.

Tomljanovic is at world No.76 after winning three matches at the Italian Open, which included an impressive victory against world No.21 Marketa Vondrousova.

Sanders made an ITF quarterfinal in America last week, helping her rise to a new career-high of No.161 and overtake Priscilla Hon to become the No.7-ranked Australian woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.76 +4 Astra Sharma No.116 +1 Sam Stosur No.126 -2 Maddison Inglis No.134 0 Lizette Cabrera No.149 -2 Storm Sanders No.161 +4 Priscilla Hon No.162 -1 Arina Rodionova No.167 +1 Ellen Perez No.240 -7

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur remains Australia’s top-ranked man, improving one place to world No.22 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

James Duckworth returns to the top 100 this week, while Thanasi Kokkinakis is at his highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.22 +1 John Millman No.43 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.56 0 Alexei Popyrin No.62 -1 Jordan Thompson No.63 -1 James Duckworth No.98 +3 Christopher O’Connell No.128 -1 Marc Polmans No.148 -1 Alex Bolt No.194 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.198 +3

Women’s doubles

After choosing not to defend her title in Rome last week, Ash Barty drops 10 spots in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Barty still remains the top-ranked Aussie woman at world No.27, ahead of Ellen Perez at No.46 and Storm Sanders at No.62.

Sanders moves into the No.3 Australian position this week, overtaking Sam Stosur.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.27 -10 Ellen Perez No.46 -2 Storm Sanders No.62 +2 Sam Stosur No.63 -6 Arina Rodionova No.73 -2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.110 +1 Monique Adamczak No.120 -1 Astra Sharma No.124 0 Lizette Cabrera No.180 0 Alison Bai No.184 -1

Men’s doubles

After a semifinal appearance in Rome last week, Australia’s John Peers jumps one place to world No.26 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

There are currently seven Australian men inside the world’s top 100, with Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith both enjoying ranking rises this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.26 +1 Luke Saville No.35 0 Max Purcell No.47 -2 Alex de Minaur No.64 0 Matthew Ebden No.71 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.73 +2 Matt Reid No.99 0 Marc Polmans No.115 +1 James Duckworth No.217 +1 Scott Puodziunas No.222 -3

