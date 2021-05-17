Ranking movers: Tomljanovic leads rising Aussies
Ajla Tomljanovic is one of several Australian players to record ranking improvements this week.
Australia, 17 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders are the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, both improving four places this week.
Tomljanovic is at world No.76 after winning three matches at the Italian Open, which included an impressive victory against world No.21 Marketa Vondrousova.
Sanders made an ITF quarterfinal in America last week, helping her rise to a new career-high of No.161 and overtake Priscilla Hon to become the No.7-ranked Australian woman.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.76
|+4
|Astra Sharma
|No.116
|+1
|Sam Stosur
|No.126
|-2
|Maddison Inglis
|No.134
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.149
|-2
|Storm Sanders
|No.161
|+4
|Priscilla Hon
|No.162
|-1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.167
|+1
|Ellen Perez
|No.240
|-7
Alex de Minaur remains Australia’s top-ranked man, improving one place to world No.22 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
James Duckworth returns to the top 100 this week, while Thanasi Kokkinakis is at his highest ranking since January 2020.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.22
|+1
|John Millman
|No.43
|-1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.56
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.62
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.63
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.98
|+3
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.128
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.148
|-1
|Alex Bolt
|No.194
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.198
|+3
After choosing not to defend her title in Rome last week, Ash Barty drops 10 spots in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
Barty still remains the top-ranked Aussie woman at world No.27, ahead of Ellen Perez at No.46 and Storm Sanders at No.62.
Sanders moves into the No.3 Australian position this week, overtaking Sam Stosur.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.27
|-10
|Ellen Perez
|No.46
|-2
|Storm Sanders
|No.62
|+2
|Sam Stosur
|No.63
|-6
|Arina Rodionova
|No.73
|-2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.110
|+1
|Monique Adamczak
|No.120
|-1
|Astra Sharma
|No.124
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.180
|0
|Alison Bai
|No.184
|-1
After a semifinal appearance in Rome last week, Australia’s John Peers jumps one place to world No.26 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
There are currently seven Australian men inside the world’s top 100, with Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith both enjoying ranking rises this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.26
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.35
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.47
|-2
|Alex de Minaur
|No.64
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.71
|+1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.73
|+2
|Matt Reid
|No.99
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.115
|+1
|James Duckworth
|No.217
|+1
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.222
|-3
> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Busy week ahead of European clay