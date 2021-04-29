The Rafa Nadal Tour, a circuit for junior players, will stop in every Australian state and territory during 2021.

Australia, 29 April 2021 | tennis.com.au

The Rafa Nadal Tour has returned to Australia, with competitive events planned for juniors in every state and territory this year.

The globally renowned junior circuit program, first introduced to Australia in 2019 was designed under the expertise of 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to offer a competitive environment while fostering and educating junior players on the important values of sportsmanship, commitment, fellowship and effort.

The Australian tour will provide a chance for players from the 12/u and 14/u age groups to earn a place in the Rafa Nadal Tour Masters event, set to take place in January 2022 in Melbourne.

Each state and territory event will run as a Junior Gold Tournament, allowing players to compete for valuable junior ranking points, whilst learning and participating in set activities aligned with the values of Nadal.

The four winners from each 12/u and 14/u singles events at each tournament, as well as four selected winners of the Trophy of Values will progress to the end-of-circuit Australian Masters event. The Trophy of Values is awarded to a player from each event who best embodies the values of the Rafa Nadal Tour.

“I am very happy to see the Rafa Nadal Tour 2021 return to every state in Australia. I want to encourage everyone to play under safe conditions and I hope everyone will enjoy the tour, have the chance to make many friends, to compete, and to share great experiences. I wish everyone the best of luck and hope everyone enjoys the event,” world No.2 Nadal said.

“Rafa is such a legend of our sport, and so highly respected for his behaviour and attitudes on-and-off court,” Rafa Nadal Tour Australia Manager David Boyes added.

“It’s great to be able to deliver the Rafa Nadal Tour in Australia, and really focus on the four values that Rafa embodies, in sportsmanship, commitment, fellowship and effort.

“Whilst the tour has a focus on providing healthy, competitive opportunities for our young players, it also places equal importance on building educative values into the week, allowing our players to grow.”

In conjunction with the return of the Rafa Nadal Tour, junior ITF events have also returned in Australia, kicking off in Mornington last week, with upcoming events planned in Darwin (NT), and Queensland.

Rafa Nadal Tour Australia – 2021 calendar Dates Location Details 13-16 April Canberra, ACT Results 17-20 April Burnie, Tasmania Results 30 April – 2 May Burswood, Western Australia Tournament page 1-3 May Toowoomba, Queensland Tournament page July Victoria Dates and location TBC July South Australia Dates and location TBC September Northern Territory Dates and location TBC September New South Wales Dates and location TBC January 2022 Rafa Nadal Masters, Melbourne, Victoria Dates and location TBC

For more information about the Rafa Nadal Tour by Santander, visit www.rafanadaltour.com or www.tennis.com.au/rafa-nadal-tour-australia