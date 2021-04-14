Alexei Popyrin wins a three-set battle to advance to the second round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo.

Monte-Carlo, Monaco, 14 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin continues to enhance his reputation as a steely competitor with his efforts this season.

The 21-year-old showed incredible grit to record a first-round victory in Monte-Carlo, bouncing back from a slow start to defeat Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

Popyrin closed out a 0-6 6-2 7-6(3) victory against the world No.80, recovering from a 0-3 deficit in the deciding third-set tiebreak to win the final seven points of the match.

It also marked the first time in Popyrin’s career he has won a tour-level match after losing the opening set without winning a game.

Popyrin, a qualifier ranked No.83, is now set to face French wildcard Lucas Pouille in the second round. Pouille, currently ranked No.86, is a former Australian Open semifinalist who has been ranked as high as No.10.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Monte-Carlo

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Pablo Andujar (ESP) 0-6 6-2 7-6(3)

Men’s doubles, first round

Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 7-6(3) 3-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [15] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

John Millman (AUS) v [16] Cristian Garin (CHI)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Lucas Pouille (FRA)

CHARLESTON, USA

Astra Sharma is through to the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston. The 25-year-old Aussie recorded a 6-4 6-2 victory against China’s Wang Yafan, saving a remarkable 18 of the 19 break points she faced in the match.

The winning run of qualifier Storm Sanders has come to an end however, beaten by American Claire Liu in three sets.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Charleston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS) d Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-4 6-2

[Q] Claire Liu (USA) d [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) 7-5 4-6 6-0



COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Clara Tauson (DEN)

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [8] Madison Brengle (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[4] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) v Jamie Loeb (USA)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) v [3] Misaki Doi(JPN)/Nao Hibino (JPN)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Wang Yafan (CHN)