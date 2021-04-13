John Millman moves into the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo.

Monte-Carlo, Monaco, 13 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO

Australia’s top-two ranked men experienced different fortunes on a rain-interrupted day in Monte-Carlo.

Only four first-round matches were completed at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, two of them involving Australians.

John Millman posted a 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.32 Ugo Humbert of France – the highest-ranked opponent the 31-year-old Australian has beaten since last year’s US Open.

But Australia’s top-ranked man Alex de Minaur lost. Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina scored a hard-fought 6-4 7-6(3) win against the world No.25.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Monte-Carlo

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

CHARLESTON, USA

Top-seeded Aussie duo Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders made a near-perfect start to their campaign at a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston.

The left-handed pair lost only a single game in their first-round doubles match, defeating Japanese combination Kurumi Nara and Makoto Ninomiya 6-0 6-1.

Later in the day, Ajla Tomljanovic scored a comprehensive 6-1 6-1 win against Mexican Renata Zarazua in her opening singles match.

Efficient work by No.6 seed, 🇦🇺@Ajlatom to wrap up Day 1 at the #MUSCHealthWomensOpen. pic.twitter.com/sc4gcLv6dp — wta (@WTA) April 12, 2021

“I don’t think the score reflects how tough it actually was,” said Tomljanovic, who won 81 per cent of points on her first serve in the 63-minute victory.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Charleston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-1 6-1

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) d Kurumi Nara (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) 6-0 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Wang Yafan (CHN)

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

Women’s singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Clara Tauson (DEN)

Women’s doubles, first round

[4] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) v Jamie Loeb (USA)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) v [3] Misaki Doi(JPN)/Nao Hibino (JPN)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Wang Yafan (CHN)

