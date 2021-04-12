Australia's Jordan Thompson scores an opening round win at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo, while Alexei Popyrin qualifies for the main draw.

Monte-Carlo, Monaco, 12 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Jordan Thompson has made a winning start to his Monte-Carlo campaign, scoring a three-set win against France’s Benoit Paire in the opening round.

Thompson battled for three hours to overcome world No.35 Paire 6-4 6-7(3) 7-6(5). With 17 service breaks there were plenty of twists and turns throughout the first-round encounter – but Thompson held his nerve in a tense finish, winning six of the final eight points of the match.

It is Thompson’s third career top-50 win on clay.

Alexei Popyrin sealed his place in the main draw at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in the final qualifying round. However, Bernard Tomic lost his final qualifying match.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Monte-Carlo

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-4 6-7(3) 7-6(5)

Men’s singles, qualifying final round

[8] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 3-6 7-5 6-4

[11] Salvatore Caruso (ITA) d [WC] Bernard Tomic (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-0

Men’s doubles, first round

Fabio Fognini (ITA)/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) d Oliver Marach (AUT)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

Charleston, USA

Storm Sanders has continued her good form, qualifying for a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston.

Sanders scored a straight-sets win against Japan’s Kurumi Nara to qualify for a WTA event for the third time so far this season.

The 26-year-old Sanders joins Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma in the main draw.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Charleston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, final qualifying round

Storm Sanders (AUS) d [7] Kurumi Nara (JPN) 7-6(4) 6-2

Claire Liu (USA) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-0

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Wang Yafan (CHN)

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Kurumi Nara (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

[4] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) v Jamie Loeb (USA)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) v [3] Misaki Doi(JPN)/Nao Hibino (JPN)