Storm Sanders continues her stunning 2021 rise, setting a new career-high singles ranking again this week.

Melbourne, Australia, 12 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Storm Sanders has soared to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps 17 places to world No.170 after reaching the second round in Charleston last week as a qualifier.

Sanders started the 2021 season ranked No.283, but has improved her ranking more than 100 places with impressive results over the past two months.

Astra Sharma slipped 31 places after losing points from her 2019 run to the Bogota final.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.77 +1 Sam Stosur No.124 0 Maddison Inglis No.128 0 Lizette Cabrera No.147 +1 Priscilla Hon No.160 -4 Astra Sharma No.165 -31 Arina Rodionova No.166 -3 Storm Sanders No.170 +17 Ellen Perez No.238 0

Men’s singles

Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises seven places after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Croatia last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.25 0 John Millman No.44 0 Nick Kyrgios No.57 -2 Jordan Thompson No.63 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.83 -1 James Duckworth No.98 -1 Christopher O’Connell No.125 -1 Marc Polmans No.149 0 Alex Bolt No.186 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.200 +7

Women’s doubles

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked woman in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Meanwhile, Astra Sharma dropped 23 places following her semifinal exit while defending her Bogota doubles title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.23 0 Ellen Perez No.50 0 Sam Stosur No.52 0 Storm Sanders No.67 0 Arina Rodionova No.72 +1 Monique Adamczak No.103 -10 Ajla Tomljanovic No.109 +1 Astra Sharma No.118 -23 Lizette Cabrera No.169 +1 Alison Bai No.175 0

Men’s doubles

John Peers continues to hold the No.1 Australian position in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 32-year-old makes his tour return this week in Monte-Carlo, where he is partnering Davis Cup team-mate Alex de Minaur.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.36 0 Max Purcell No.44 +1 Alex de Minaur No.66 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.70 -1 Matthew Ebden No.74 -2 Matt Reid No.97 0 Marc Polmans No.131 +2 Scott Puodziunas No.211 -3 James Duckworth No.218 +1

