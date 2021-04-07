John Millman kicks off his 2021 clay-court season with an important win over Federico Coria in Italy.

Calgiari, Italy, 7 April 2021 | Vivienne Christie

John Millman has returned to some winning form on clay in Cagliari, the Australian defeating Federico Coria 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 to end a six-match losing streak.

It marks a first ATP singles win since the Queenslander defeated Michail Pervolarakis, a world No.462 from Cyprus, at the ATP Cup in January.

Millman worked hard for his victory at the ATP 250 tournament in Italy, battling for more than three hours to overcome the Argentine.

It sets up second round with Laslo Djere from Serbia. The No.44th-ranked Millman won his only other match against the world No.57, doing so at 2019 Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, Astra Sharma and Storm Sanders exited WTA events in Bogota and Charleston.

Sharma suffered a three-set loss to Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first round of Bogota, while Sanders was unable to maintain winning momentum against No.3 seed Petra Kvitova in Charleston’s second round.

Aussies in action – Cagliari

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d Federico Coria (ARG) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)



Men’s doubles, first round

[3]Matt Ebden (AUS)/Divij Sharan (IND) v Treat Huey (PHI)/Frederik Nielsen(DEN)

Aussies in action – Bogota

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) d Astra Sharma (AUS)) 4-6 7-5 6-1



Women’s doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aliona Bolsova (ESP) d [WC] Emiliana Arango (COL)/Maria Camilia Osorio Serrna (COL) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) v Emma Bektas (USA)/Tara Moore (GBR)

Aussies in action – Charleston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[3] Petra Kvitova (CZE) d [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Misaki Doi (JPN)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [17] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)