Melbourne, Australia, 2 March 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Men’s singles

A title breakthrough in Singapore was accompanied by a rankings one for Alexei Popyrin, the 21-year-old now sitting at a career-high world No.82 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

It ensures that five Australian men remain inside the world’s top 100.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.23 0 John Millman No.39 0 Nick Kyrgios No.48 0 Jordan Thompson No.50 0 Alexei Popyrin N0.82 +32 James Duckworth No.102 -2 Christopher O’Connell No.119 -2 Marc Polmans No.133 -4 Alex Bolt No.175 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.207 -2

Other significant movers this week include:

– Matthew Ebden, a quarterfinalist in Singapore, moved 31 places to world No.285

– John-Patrick Smith, Ebden’s doubles partner, edged three places to world No.303.

Women’s singles

While Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 65th week atop the WTA Tour singles rankings, there’s also progress for her countrywomen.

With Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis achieving significant progress at the Adelaide International, there are now nine Australian women in the world’s top 200.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.74 0 Sam Stosur No.107 0 Maddison Inglis No.123 +12 Astra Sharma No.135 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.141 -1 Priscilla Hon No.150 0 Arina Rodionova No.171 -2 Storm Sanders No.199 +93 Destanee Aiava No.209 -1

Among the notable movers this week:

– Storm Sanders made her top-200 breakthrough after reaching the Adelaide International quarterfinals

– Maddison Inglis is edging back towards her previous-best world No.112 ranking, which she achieved exactly one year ago

– Olivia Gadecki continues her rise, the 18-year-old moving five places to a career high world No.637

– Kimberly Birrell, making her return from injury, moved back inside the top 700 at world No.695.

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith and Matthew Ebden continue their early 2021 progress, the Australian duo making further moves in the ATP doubles rankings after their runner-up performance in Singapore.

Combined with their Australian Open 2021 quarterfinal appearance and a semifinal in the Melbourne Summer Series, Smith and Ebden have established an 8-3 match-winning record in doubles this season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.39 -1 Max Purcell No.42 0 Alex de Minaur No.63 0 John-Patrick Smith No.70 +3 Matthew Ebden No.73 +5 Matt Reid No.106 -2 Marc Polmans No.137 -1 Scott Puodziunas No.201 0 James Duckworth No.211 -1

Women’s doubles

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, with several countrywomen following the Queenslander’s successful example.

Lizette Cabrera, a doubles quarterfinalist with Maddison Inglis in Adelaide, moved 33 places to world No.159. There are now 13 Australian women inside the doubles top 200.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.16 0 Sam Stosur No.36 -1 Ellen Perez No.51 0 Storm Sanders No.64 0 Arina Rodionova No.74 -1 Monique Adamczak No.82 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.112 0 Astra Sharma No.114 0 Jessica Moore No.130 0 Lizette Cabrera No.159 +33

Other notable movers this week include:

– Maddison Inglis improves 31 places to a career-high No.183 ranking

– Abbie Myers jumps 42 places to No.216

– Ivana Popovic continues her stunning progress, skyrocketing 106 places to a career-high No.301.