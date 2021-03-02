Rankings movers: Sanders, Popyrin hit new highs
Alexei Popyrin and Storm Sanders skyrocket to career-high rankings after breakthrough performances in Singapore and Adelaide.
Melbourne, Australia, 2 March 2021 | Vivienne Christie
A title breakthrough in Singapore was accompanied by a rankings one for Alexei Popyrin, the 21-year-old now sitting at a career-high world No.82 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
It ensures that five Australian men remain inside the world’s top 100.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.23
|0
|John Millman
|No.39
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.48
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.50
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|N0.82
|+32
|James Duckworth
|No.102
|-2
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.119
|-2
|Marc Polmans
|No.133
|-4
|Alex Bolt
|No.175
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.207
|-2
Other significant movers this week include:
– Matthew Ebden, a quarterfinalist in Singapore, moved 31 places to world No.285
– John-Patrick Smith, Ebden’s doubles partner, edged three places to world No.303.
While Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 65th week atop the WTA Tour singles rankings, there’s also progress for her countrywomen.
With Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis achieving significant progress at the Adelaide International, there are now nine Australian women in the world’s top 200.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.74
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.107
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.123
|+12
|Astra Sharma
|No.135
|-1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.141
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.150
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.171
|-2
|Storm Sanders
|No.199
|+93
|Destanee Aiava
|No.209
|-1
Among the notable movers this week:
– Storm Sanders made her top-200 breakthrough after reaching the Adelaide International quarterfinals
– Maddison Inglis is edging back towards her previous-best world No.112 ranking, which she achieved exactly one year ago
– Olivia Gadecki continues her rise, the 18-year-old moving five places to a career high world No.637
– Kimberly Birrell, making her return from injury, moved back inside the top 700 at world No.695.
John-Patrick Smith and Matthew Ebden continue their early 2021 progress, the Australian duo making further moves in the ATP doubles rankings after their runner-up performance in Singapore.
Combined with their Australian Open 2021 quarterfinal appearance and a semifinal in the Melbourne Summer Series, Smith and Ebden have established an 8-3 match-winning record in doubles this season.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.39
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.42
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.63
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.70
|+3
|Matthew Ebden
|No.73
|+5
|Matt Reid
|No.106
|-2
|Marc Polmans
|No.137
|-1
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.201
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.211
|-1
Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, with several countrywomen following the Queenslander’s successful example.
Lizette Cabrera, a doubles quarterfinalist with Maddison Inglis in Adelaide, moved 33 places to world No.159. There are now 13 Australian women inside the doubles top 200.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.16
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.36
|-1
|Ellen Perez
|No.51
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.64
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.74
|-1
|Monique Adamczak
|No.82
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.112
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.114
|0
|Jessica Moore
|No.130
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.159
|+33
Other notable movers this week include:
– Maddison Inglis improves 31 places to a career-high No.183 ranking
– Abbie Myers jumps 42 places to No.216
– Ivana Popovic continues her stunning progress, skyrocketing 106 places to a career-high No.301.