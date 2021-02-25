Second seed Belinda Bencic proves too strong for Australia's Storm Sanders in the Adelaide International quarterfinals.

Adelaide, Australia, 25 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

World No.12 Belinda Bencic has ended the stunning run of Australian qualifier Storm Sanders at this week’s Adelaide International.

The second-seeded Swiss recorded a 6-2 6-4 quarterfinal victory at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre tonight.

It was a gallant effort from the 26-year-old Sanders, who tested her higher-ranked opponent in the 95-minute match.

Trailing an early break in the second set, Sanders showed her fighting spirit to break Bencic’s serve in the sixth game.

The experience under pressure of 23-year-old Bencic, who has been ranked as high as No.4, proved pivotal. She broke back in the next game, preventing Sanders from capitalising on her momentum.

Facing the back fence?! No such thing as a lost cause for @BelindaBencic 🤭 Stuns the home crowd with another special point at #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/tWk0PWMWZT — wta (@WTA) February 25, 2021

Bencic finished the high-quality match with 26 winners to Sanders’ 22.

“All credit to Storm, she played amazing,” said Bencic, who saved eight of the nine break points she faced.

Sanders, who was a wildcard in the qualifying draw, entered this week’s event with one career top-100 win. That number now stands at four – and includes a first top-30 win, having defeated world No.28 Yulia Putintseva in yesterday’s second round.

Currently ranked No.292, Sanders is now projected to verge on a top-200 debut following her efforts this week and will be close to bettering her career-high of No.202 she set as a teenager in 2014.

> READ: Sanders reflects on her impressive career-best run

Sanders’ exit means there are no Australian players left in the Adelaide International draws. Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic lost their doubles quarterfinal earlier today, as did Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis.

Adelaide International – Aussies in action

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[2] Belinda Bencic (SUI) d [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI) d Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) 4-6 7-6(3) [10-7]

Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 6-3



Adelaide International tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $20 for adults, with free tickets available for children at all sessions.