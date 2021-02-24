American Danielle Collins eliminates top seed Ash Barty in straight sets in the Adelaide International second round.

Adelaide, Australia, 24 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ash Barty’s Adelaide International campaign is over, losing her second-round clash with American Danielle Collins tonight.

In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, which Barty won in three sets, it was world No.37 Collins who emerged the victor this time.

Collins recorded a 6-3 6-4 win in front of a stunned crowd at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.

Our defending champion is out. 🇺🇸 Danielle Collins defeats world No.1 Ash Barty 6-3 6-4 to advance to the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals for the second consecutive time. pic.twitter.com/FkI7w4IqEn — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) February 24, 2021

Defending champion Barty started strong, building a 3-1 lead. But Collins came roaring back to reel off five consecutive games and take the opening set in 31 minutes.

The 27-year-old American fired 11 winners to Barty’s five and was performing better on serve, landing 75 per cent of first serves compared to the Australian’s 46 per cent.

A composed Barty wrested back control early in the second set, breaking Collins’ serve to love in the fourth game. Leading 4-1, again the world No.1 struggled to build on her early advantage.

Collins won the final five games of the match to seal victory in 65 minutes.

It is Collins’ sixth career top-10 win and first against a No.1-ranked opponent. She now plays the winner of tonight’s second-round match between fifth seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis.

Earlier today, Australian qualifier Storm Sanders scored a career-best victory. The 26-year-old defeated seventh seed Yulia Putintseva in three sets to advance to her first WTA-level singles quarterfinal.

Adelaide International – Aussies in action

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) d [7] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4 5-7 6-1

Danielle Collins (USA) d [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

[3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI) d Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) 7-6(6) 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [5] Iga Swiatek (POL)

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [2] Belinda Bencic (SUI)



Women’s doubles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)

