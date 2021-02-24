Collins spoils Barty’s title defence in Adelaide
American Danielle Collins eliminates top seed Ash Barty in straight sets in the Adelaide International second round.
Adelaide, Australia, 24 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ash Barty’s Adelaide International campaign is over, losing her second-round clash with American Danielle Collins tonight.
In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, which Barty won in three sets, it was world No.37 Collins who emerged the victor this time.
Collins recorded a 6-3 6-4 win in front of a stunned crowd at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.
Our defending champion is out.
🇺🇸 Danielle Collins defeats world No.1 Ash Barty 6-3 6-4 to advance to the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals for the second consecutive time. pic.twitter.com/FkI7w4IqEn
— Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) February 24, 2021
Defending champion Barty started strong, building a 3-1 lead. But Collins came roaring back to reel off five consecutive games and take the opening set in 31 minutes.
The 27-year-old American fired 11 winners to Barty’s five and was performing better on serve, landing 75 per cent of first serves compared to the Australian’s 46 per cent.
A composed Barty wrested back control early in the second set, breaking Collins’ serve to love in the fourth game. Leading 4-1, again the world No.1 struggled to build on her early advantage.
Collins won the final five games of the match to seal victory in 65 minutes.
Miss you already @ashbarty 💙#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/As0YbdXSm0
— Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) February 24, 2021
It is Collins’ sixth career top-10 win and first against a No.1-ranked opponent. She now plays the winner of tonight’s second-round match between fifth seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis.
Earlier today, Australian qualifier Storm Sanders scored a career-best victory. The 26-year-old defeated seventh seed Yulia Putintseva in three sets to advance to her first WTA-level singles quarterfinal.
> READ: Sanders scores first top-30 win to continue stunning run
Adelaide International – Aussies in action
TODAY’S RESULTS
Women’s singles, second round
[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) d [7] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4 5-7 6-1
Danielle Collins (USA) d [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 6-3 6-4
Women’s doubles, first round
[3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI) d Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) 7-6(6) 7-5
COMING UP
Women’s singles, second round
[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [5] Iga Swiatek (POL)
Women’s singles, quarterfinals
[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [2] Belinda Bencic (SUI)
> VIEW: Adelaide International women’s singles draw
Women’s doubles, first round
Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)
Women’s doubles, quarterfinals
Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)
Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)
Adelaide International tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $20 for adults, with free tickets available for children at all sessions.