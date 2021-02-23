Australia's Alexei Popyrin is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Singapore.

Singapore, 23 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has powered into the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Singapore.

The 21-year-old Australian fired 15 aces in a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) opening-round victory against American qualifier Christopher Eubanks.

It was a steely effort from world No.114 Popyrin, who saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced in the one-hour and 46-minute battle.

It continues a strong start to the season for the Australian, who made the third round at the Murray River Open earlier this month and defeated No.13 seed David Goffin in a career-best win at the Australian Open.

This victory against Eubanks marks the first tour-level main draw match Popyrin has won outside of Australia since October 2019.

Bulgarian wildcard Adrian Andreev awaits in the second round, with the 19-year-old upsetting seventh seed Lloyd Harris to advance.

Aussies in action – Singapore

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Christopher Eubanks (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(5)



COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN)

[WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS) v Yuki Bhambri (IND)

[Q] John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [6] Radu Albot (MDA)

Men’s singles, second round

[2] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Adrian Andreev (BUL)

Men’s doubles, first round

John Millman (AUS)/Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v [3] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Dominic Inglot (GBR)

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [WC] Jamie Cerretani (USA)/Adil Shamasdin (CAN)

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND)