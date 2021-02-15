Australia's Kimberly Birrell is into the third round at this week's Phillip Island Trophy at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia, 15 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Kimberly Birrell has continued her impressive run at the Phillip Island Trophy at Melbourne Park.

The Aussie wildcard recorded a 6-3 3-6 6-4 victory against Indian qualifier Ankita Raina today to advance to the third round of the WTA 250 tournament.

Birrell, who is returning from a 20-month lay-off with an elbow injury, hit 26 winners in the two-hour and 25-minute battle.

It was a gritty performance from Birrell, who had to call the trainer on court several times late in the match. She kept fighting hard though, eventually overpowering her No.181-ranked opponent.

It is only the second time in the 22-year-old’s career that she has won back-to-back tour-level matches.

Birrell, who is currently ranked No.739, now plays fourth-seeded world No.19 Petra Martic of Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals. The Aussie has a 1-3 career win-loss record against top 20 opponents.

With her performance this week, Birrell is projected to half her current ranking and return to the world’s top 350.

She joins fellow Queensland player Olivia Gadecki in the third round of the Melbourne Summer Series event, which is being run concurrently with the Australian Open at Melbourne Park this week.

> READ: Unranked Gadecki stuns world No.4 Kenin in career-best win

PHILLIP ISLAND TROPHY

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [Q] Ankita Raina (IND) 6-3 3-6 6-4

[7] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 5-7 6-4 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) walkover

[WC] Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS)/Pranjala Yadlapalli (IND) d [8] Misaki Doi (JPN)/Nao Hibino (JPN) walkover

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [5] Wang Qiang (CHN)

[LL] Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Women’s singles, third round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [16] Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [4] Petra Martic (CRO)

Women’s doubles, first round

Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)/Anastasia Potapova (AUS)

Women’s doubles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [7] Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)/Wang Yafan (CHN)

[WC] Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS)/Pranjala Yadlapalli (IND) v Petra Martic (CRO)/Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)