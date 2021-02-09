Christopher O’Connell has scored his first top-50 win to advance to the second round at Australian Open 2021.

Melbourne, Australia, 9 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

It was a case of third-time lucky today for Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.

Contesting the Australian Open main draw for the third time in his career, the 26-year-old from Sydney recorded his first win.

The world No.121 defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 at Court 7.

O’Connell had faced two top-20 ranked opponents in his first Australian Open appearances – and this draw was far from kind either.

At world No.37, Struff is one of the highest-ranked non-seeded players in the draw and entered the tournament in impressive form after scoring two top-30 wins at last week’s ATP Cup.

However, O’Connell was far from overwhelmed – and his winning performance had nothing to do with luck.

The Australian wildcard earned his victory, firing 10 aces and 42 winners.

He played a near-perfect tiebreak in the opening set and then held his nerve to save a set point while serving at 4-5 in the second set.

After taking a two-sets-to-love lead, he dominated the third set to close out a sensational victory after just over two hours on court.

O’Connell becomes the fifth Australian man to advance to the second round, following first-round wins for Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alex Bolt and Bernard Tomic yesterday.

He is set to face either No.12 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or Moldova’s Radu Albot next.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Aussies in action – day two results

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) d Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1

Women’s singles, first round

[4] Sofia Kenin (USA) d [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Nao Hibino (JPN) d [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 2-6 6-3 7-5

