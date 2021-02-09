Alexei Popyrin stuns No.13 seed David Goffin in the first five-set win of his career to reach the second round of his home Grand Slam.

Melbourne, Australia , 9 February 2021 | Vivienne Christie

On his return to the competitive arena last week, Alexei Popyrin declared he always produces his best tennis at the Australian Open.

The young Australian demonstrated exactly that as he stunned No.13 seed David Goffin in a five-set thriller.

In a career-defining performance, the 21-year-old saved four match points in the 65-minute fourth set and recovered from an early break of serve in the fifth to set up a meeting with South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

The 6-3 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3 victory was the first five-set win of Popyrin’s career.

Popyrin brings it home in five sets, defeating the 13th seed in the opening round of the @AustralianOpen 💪 pic.twitter.com/CxhfQyqZY6 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) February 9, 2021

Spanning three hours and 47 minutes before an increasingly excited crowd on Melbourne Park’s Court 3, it was a match that could have gone far differently after the world No.114 dropped his serve in the opening game.

With another break of the Australian’s serve in the ninth game, Goffin held a 6-3 lead in a comfortable 32 minutes.

But appearing more energised in the second set, Popyrin secured a break of his own in the seventh game and was able to dictate against his vastly more experienced Golffin.

After exchanging service breaks in the third set, the Belgian again gained the edge in a tiebreak.

The fourth set would provide the most dramatic turning point as Goffin served for the match at 5-4 and at 40-15, held a pair of match points.

Helped by a pair of untimely double faults from the Belgian, Popyrin also lifted. Forcing the No.13 seed into error, he saved those match points and another two in the tiebreak.

While Popyrin drew energy from his many supporters, Goffin was clearly tiring. He claimed a final break of serve in the second game of the fifth set but couldn’t consolidate, the Australian riding the momentum to celebrate the biggest win of his short career.

Popyrin will take confidence from his 12 aces and 50 total winners – more importantly for the 21-year-old Sydneysider, contesting only his fourth Australian Open main draw, was responding so positively when the pressure was on.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Aussies in action – day two results

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) d Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [13] David Goffin (BEL) 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3

[19] Karen Khachanov (RUS) d [WC] Aleksandar Vukic 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4

Women’s singles, first round

[4] Sofia Kenin (USA) d [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Nao Hibino (JPN) d [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 2-6 6-3 7-5

Madison Brengle (USA) d [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-1 6-2

