Australia's Jordan Thompson wins his second three-set battle in as many days to progress at the Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia, 3 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson is the top-ranked Australian player at this week’s Great Ocean Road Open – and he’s proudly flying the Aussie flag.

The No.11 seed moved into the third round with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Melbourne Park today.

“He’s a tough player. He’s a world-class doubles player, world-class singles player,” Thompson said. “He plays on the edge, takes a lot of risks, and even in that last game, he pushed me. I had to serve it out pretty tough and save a break point. It felt like he was red lining, going after everything. I was just ready to move and just try to make as many balls as possible.”

Noting an improvement on serve from his opening round, Thompson is thrilled to be getting valuable match practice this week.

“I haven’t played anything since October, November. It’s good to be playing matches,” said the world No.52, who remains alive in both the singles and doubles draws this week. “Already played three in two days, got more to come. So it’s great prep.”

Thompson is the only Aussie winner so far today in Great Ocean Road Open matches.

The breakthrough runs of Aleksandar Vukic and Dane Sweeny, who both won their first ATP main draw matches earlier this week, ended against seeded opponents. While Matthew Ebden lost a tough three-set battle against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

Christopher O’Connell and Max Purcell play their second-round matches this evening.

GREAT OCEAN ROAD OPEN

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[11] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4 3-6 6-3

[4] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Aleksander Vukic (AUS) 6-2 6-4

[13] Aljaz Bedene (SLO) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-0 6-4

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) d [Alt] Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v [8] Alexander Bulbik (KAZ)

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Men’s singles, third round

[11] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBD

> VIEW: Full Great Ocean Road Open men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[Alt] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Dane Sweeny (AUS) v Robin Haase (NED)/Sam Querrey (USA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Dominic Inglot (GBR)

> VIEW: Full Great Ocean Road Open men’s doubles draw

