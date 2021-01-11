Aussies Ellen Perez and Rinky Hijikata moved to within two wins of the Australian Open main draw after first-round wins in qualifying on Sunday in the Middle East.

11 January 2021 | Matt Trollope

Australian teenager Rinky Hijikata won through to the second round of AO 2021 qualifying with a straight-sets dismissal of Christopher Eubanks on Sunday in Doha.

The 19-year-old wildcard beat the American 6-2 6-3 in a brisk 73 minutes to set up a meeting against either Cedrik-Marcel Stebe or Thomas Fabbiano.

Meanwhile, at the women’s AO qualifying tournament in Dubai, Ellen Perez came through a compelling first-round clash against Caroline Dolehide spanning more than two hours.

After leading 6-3, 4-2, 30-0, Perez could only watch as Dolehide began to land her big groundstrokes and run away with the match. But trailing 4-1 in the third, Perez staged a comeback of her own, eventually winning 6-3 5-7 7-5.

Aussies NEVER give up. Down a double break in the third set, @EllenPerez95 rebounds to win 6-3 5-7 7-5 against Caroline Dolehide 💪#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/Z6ED4hfNTt — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, fellow Australians Akira Santillan and Blake Mott fell in their first-round matches.

Santillan stretched Swiss left-hander Marc-Andrea Huesler to three sets before going down 6-3 3-6 6-3 while Mott found Swede Elias Ymer too strong, losing 6-4 6-3.

Later on Sunday, Aussies Matt Ebden and Jason Kubler will clash for a place in the second round.

Hijikata advances

Nine inches shorter than his towering opponent, Hijikata got to work dismantling Eubanks’ power game, breaking early in the first set for a 3-1 lead and breaking a second time to pocket the opening set.

The second set went on serve until the eighth game, when Hijikata brought up a break point by forcing a volley error from Eubanks, and converting when the American pushed a chipped backhand long.

Serving for the match, Hijikata fell behind 15-40 as Eubanks crushed two forehand winners.

But the young Aussie produced positive, attacking tennis when he needed it most, closing on the net to save the second break point and clubbing a forehand winner to earn match point.

“I felt like I played pretty well today,” Hijikata said. “Obviously he’s a really tough player to play against – he’s got a really big serve and gives it a good hit from the back, so I kind of had to lock in from the first point today.

“I thought my game plan was pretty good, I was able to mix it up a little bit. I thought mentally I was pretty switched on throughout the whole match, which was a really important thing for me.

“Hopefully I can back it up again in a few days.”

Hijikata, currently ranked 685th, had not played an officially-sanctioned match since last year’s AO qualifying tournament.

He headed to the United States – where he plays college tennis – after AO 2020 only to have to return home in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There he enjoyed an invaluable nine-month training block, while also competing in a UTR Pro Tennis Series events in Sydney, which he won in August.

He believes the time off has helped his tennis enormously.

“Personally I think I’m a completely different player to a year ago,” Hijikata said.

“I feel like there’s a lot of things that I’ve worked on. I feel like I’m a little bit fitter, a little bit stronger, and it’s helped me a lot out on the court.

“Coming back to competition’s a little bit tough because you (haven’t had) the same kind of nerves, and that nervous energy that you get in matches (compared to) training. So that’s one thing to adjust to.

“But I feel like I’ve done a lot of the hard work, so it’s just trying to execute that on the match court.”

Perez progresses past Dolehide

Perez was another player competing in and winning UTR Pro Tennis Series events in Sydney, and felt this match play helped her when commencing the 2021 tennis season.

“There’s nothing like playing a match; you can train as much as you want but matches are really important. So I think those UTRs definitely allowed me to come here with a bit of confidence,” she said.

“It was extremely pleasing (today) … obviously these courts really suit her game. She has a big serve, and the courts are really bouncy, so I thought I did extremely well to mitigate that strength of hers.

“It’s just really nice to get that confidence and that first win here.

“I’ve been feeling really good about my singles and I think that’s one of the big things – really believing in my game.”

Perez next faces former world No.21 Varvara Lepchenko for a place in the final round of qualifying.