Social round-up: Aussie stars enjoying holidays at home
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 17 December 2020 | tennis.com.au
As the off-season continues, many of our top-ranked players are finding new ways to relax and have fun at home in Australia …
Daria Gavrilova is checking out Victoria’s beaches:
Priscilla Hon is visiting Brisbane restaurants:
John Millman is hanging out with a horse:
Storm Sanders has swapped her tennis racquet for a paint brush:
Matthew Ebden is enjoying a coffee break in Perth:
Kimberly Birrell is on court – for a photo shoot:
Meanwhile, more of our Aussie players feature in new marketing campaigns …
Nick Kyrgios is part of the ATP Tour’s #ThisIsTennis movement:
You already know. #ThisIsTennis pic.twitter.com/ZzftZvM9XR
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) December 11, 2020
And Ajla Tomljanovic features in the WTA Tour’s rebrand:
🙋🏻♀️ https://t.co/XougWhYeA1
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) December 12, 2020
Don’t forget, the court is calling. Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.