The UTR Pro Tennis Series resumes in Australia this month, providing more opportunities for our professional athletes to compete.

Australia, 20 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

The UTR Pro Tennis Series is returning to Brisbane and Sydney, providing competition opportunities for players as they prepare for the Australian summer of tennis.

So far the UTR Pro Tennis Series, which began in June, has given almost 150 Australian professional players, including the likes of James Duckworth, Marc Polmans, Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera, the chance to compete safely at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five major cities have hosted a total of 615 matches, with a prize money pool of $511,000.

Olivia Gadecki, Alexandra Bozovic, Rinky Hijikata and Alexander Crnokrak have played the highest number of tournaments, six in total, and each won more than $15,000 in prize money.

“The UTR Pro Tennis Series has given our athletes a chance to compete at home as well as earn prize money in a year that has seen many of them unable to travel in order to play the sport they have devoted their lives to,” Tennis Australia Chief Operating Officer Tom Larner said.

“Our team has worked closely with authorities around the country to ensure the events are run according to strict local biosecurity protocols, and we are really pleased to see the positive impact these events are having.”

UTR Pro Tennis Series calendar

City Dates Brisbane 21-24 October Event 1, Pool B 26-29 October Event 1, Pool A 31 October – 3 November Event 2, Pool A 5-8 November Event 2, Pool B Sydney 20-23 October Event 1, Pool B 26-29 October Event 1, Pool A 1-4 November Event 2, Pool A 5-9 November Event 2, Pool B

Event 1, Pool A acceptance lists (as of 19 October):

BRISBANE

Two past winners – Alexander Crnokrak and Dane Sweeny – feature in the men’s Pool A, while Olivia Gadecki will look to win her third consecutive UTR Pro Tennis Series title in the women’s field.

MEN’S FIELD UTR WOMEN’S FIELD UTR John-Patrick Smith 14.47 Olivia Gadecki 11.65 Akira Santillan 14.10 Olivia Tjandramulia 11.03 Tristan Schoolkate 14.03 Gabriella Da Silva-Fick 10.90 Alexander Crnokrak 13.63 Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz 10.89 Thomas Fancutt 13.57 Alicia Smith 10.60 Dane Sweeny 13.52 [WC] Naiktha Bains (GBR) 11.53 Maverick Banes 13.51 [WC] Moerani Bouzige 13.18

SYDNEY

Rinky Hijikata, a two-time UTR Pro Tennis Series title winner, headlines the men’s Pool A field in Sydney. In the women’s field, Destanee Aiava and Ellen Perez will both seek to win their third UTR Pro Tennis Series titles.

MEN’S FIELD UTR WOMEN’S FIELD UTR Rinky Hijikata 13.89 Destanee Aiava 12.06 Benard Nkomba 13.24 Ellen Perez 11.92 Jake Delaney 13.22 Alexandra Bozovic 11.64 Nikita Volonski 13.17 Abbie Myers 11.36 Cameron Green 13.14 Lisa Mays 10.79 Kody Pearson 13.14 [WC] Valentina Ivanov (NZL) 10.86 Jordan Smith 13.06 Jesse Delaney 12.75

All UTR Pro Tennis Series matches will be streamed live on the Tennis Australia YouTube channel.

